Kerry FC’s Academy teams enjoy three excellent wins against Klub Kildare, Limerick United and Waterford

Action from Kerry FC's game against Limerick United in their U-17 League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Klub Kildare 0

Kerry FC 1

Pride of place this week goes to the under 19 team who had a superb win on the road to the highly regarded Klub Kildare. This result sees JP Mullins side move up to third in the league table. This was a hard fought contest from the kick off and Kerry FC had to dig deep to wrest all points. The home side started well and dominated the opening quarter.

Adam Finn at centre back and Finn Barrett at right back excelled as Klub Kildare pressed for an opener. However Kerry gradually came more into the match thanks to great work by Conor Kerins and Tom Healy in the middle of the park.

Kerry got that all important goal in the 37th minute following a sweeping passing movement. Seamus Kelly provided the assist and Togor Silong drilled an unstoppable shot to the net. The home side tried hard in the second half to get an elusive equaliser. Kerry to their credit turned in a great team performance on the day with Togor Silong leading a strong Kerry midfield set up.

Kildare had late chances but found keeper Richie Healy dominating his box and producing top class saves, to ensure a great Kerry away victory.

Man of the Match: Togor Silong

U-17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 9

Limerick United 0

On Saturday Kerry FC hosted an under strength Limerick side in Mounthawk Park. Kerry had little problem in bagging full points against the bottom of the table side. This result sees Damian Locke's side move to second in the league table. This was a welcome boost prior to next Saturday's visit of Shamrock Rovers in the cup quarter-final. This promises to be a cracker of a game against this formidable Dublin side. Kerry will be hoping for a large home support on the day against Rovers in their quest to cause a shock.

Luke Palmer opened the scoring after just three minutes when he converted a Paddy McMahon cross. Kerry added to their advantage midway through the half. A Kerry corner was headed beyond the penalty area and there was Adam Finn to unleash a thunderbolt to the bottom corner of the net. Tom Healy scored a fortuitous goal in the 35th minute when a defensive clearance rebounded off him into the net.

Palmer added a fourth just before the break. Josh Bowler hit a fifth early in the second half. Rob Keane fired in Kerrys sixth goal. Luke Palmer completed his hat trick midway through the half. Rob Keane bagged his second goal in the 80th minute. Seamus Kelly scored a late goal in this emphatic Kerry win.

Man of the Match: Luke Palmer

U-15 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 1

Waterford 0

Kerry hosted a strong Waterford side on Sunday afternoon in Mounthawk Park.The visitors had bagged four goals against Kerry in their last two outings but on the day Kerry were up for challenge. Waterford started well with Lapiste and Imren creating chances from the kick off. However Kerry were unlucky not to go ahead in the 12th minute when Edison Jahiri hit Waterford on the break. However Jahiri shot narrowly wide.

In the 22nd minute Syzmon Jasinski found Rob Keane with a pin point cross but Keane volleyed inches wide. The visitors also had a great chance in the 42nd minute but Callum Brophy headed wide. Just before the break Rob Keane was denied by Waterford's keeper when he got onto a great Davidson Amechie cross.

Shortly after the break Waterford should have taken the lead. A series of intricate passes carved open Kerry's defence. Callum Brennan looked destined to score but amazingly Jack Daly cleared off the line.

Waterford had further chances at this stages but found Kerry keeper Caolan Mitchell tremendous form. He made a number of top class saves and handled crosses immaculately. Kerry introduced a few subs at this stage in an effort to produce a piece of magic to break the deadlock.

In the 78th minute a few Kerry players conjured up that magic. Saad Abdalla weaved past a few Waterford players before combining with Christy Burke in a spectacular fashion. Burke caressed a beautiful pass behind Waterford's back four for Xavier Wensierski who held his nerve and found the roof of the net beyond Waterford's advancing keeper Bacela.

The visitors pressed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages. However, Kerry were in no mood to relinquish a goal and eventually ran out winners when the final whistle blew.

Man of the Match: Xavier Wensierski

Fixtures

Saturday, August 26

U-17 Mark Farren Cup quarter-final

Kerry FC v Shamrock Rovers in Mounthawk Park at 2pm

U-14 League of Ireland

Carlow Killkenny v Kerry FC

Sunday, August 27

U-15 League of Ireland

Kerry FC v Wexford at 2pm