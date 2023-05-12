Kerry FC will be hoping to turn a corner away to Athlone Town

The Kingdom gave the Westmeath club a really good game in Tralee at the end of March

In the earlier part of the season the game against Athlone Town was both encouraging and desperately disappointing for the First Division new boys.

It was a point dropped at the very least and dropped in disappointing fashion to a late goal. A tough, tough lesson to Billy Dennehy and his young charges that it ain’t over until it’s over.

The Mounthawk Park outfit have learned a few more harsh lessons in the months since then, but by the same token the fact Kerry were so competitive in that game last March should give them a baseline of confidence in the return visit.

“Yeah it is [encouraging],” Dennehy said at his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

"To be honest gong into every game I’m confident in getting results with the group of players that we have and knowing the quality of the players. The Athlone game is one that could have gone either way.

"In the end it was a very even kind of game. Late on we were going for it, had a couple of good chances and so were Athlone and they just took one of theirs late in the game and got the result, but the performance that day was very good.

"I said to the players straight after that game I probably would have been disappointed in the draw so to lose that game with a late on was difficult on the players considering the performance they put in, but that’s the level we’re at.

"There’s so little in these games and so many key moments within them decide the result other than the performances. Our inexperience and lack of being at this level has cost us a little at times.”

The Kerry boss knows full well that, while his men should have improved in the last couple of months, so too should Athlone.

“Yeah,” he replied when asked.

"They have they’ve got a lot of a players as well who’ve come in from outside the league that are probably finding their feet early on in the season as well. They’ve had a couple of good results recently. They’ve been a small bit inconsistent, but they’ve picked up good results.

"We know it’ll be a tough game, one we’re looking forward to particular with the way we finished the game on Friday. I’m sure a lot of our players are itching to get back out and keep performing.

“Going into the game against Athlone they’ve had some good results lately so they’ll be high in confidence going into the game as well, but certainly after our second half performance against Longford the boys will be rearing to go and get going too. So it should be a good game Friday night.”

The game against Longford Town last Friday came at the end of a really tricky patch for the Kingdom, with three games in a week. The chance to finally be able to properly draw breath between last weekend’s game and this will surely be of benefit to Dennehy and his players.

“It probably should in terms of recovery and preparation it leaves you a bit more time,” the Kerry boss noted.

"It’s nice playing games consecutively as a player as well. When I was a player I enjoyed playing games more than training, so it’s nice to have the games.

"We finished off a difficult week with the two losses against Treaty and Cobh and then the first half against Longford, but we finished well in the second half.

"That, I suppose, shows me the capabilities that are there and in the first half we were flat and not at the levels we can be. The second half was like a completely different team with the energy and the intensity that we played to go out and scored two and possibly could have had another one.

"It shows me and the players that the quality is there, it’s just moments within the games that we need to as a team and a group try to fix those one or two things at the moment.”

If there’s one thing that’s for sure it’s that no team will want to be the first in the league to lose to the Kingdom, with some clubs even talking openly in those terms. That could well play to Kerry FC’s benefit, with teams possibly nervous to face them as a result.

“If anything it should be a big motivating factor for our players,” Dennehy says.

"Also when clubs are now openly saying we want to target Kerry on set-pieces that should be a motivating factor as well. A lot of time these things come down to the individuals and within the team and the group. I’ve no doubt about the effort in training that these guys have gone through to even make the squad when we started back in November.

"The sessions we went through. They have a desire to play, it’s just obviously at this level it's very unforgiving. You’re playing against fellas with a lot of experience who know how to win games, know how to manipulate certain situations to their benefit whether that be with the referees, or set-pieces.

"I think our lads are getting it slowly but surely, but we can’t allow the repetitive mistakes to keep happening, because otherwise ultimately nothing will change.”

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Athlone Town v Kerry FC

Friday, May 12

Athlone Town Stadium,. 7.45pm