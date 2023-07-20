Kerry FC under pressure to deliver first home win in FAI Cup clash with Ringmahon Rangers

Ringmahon are a potential banana skin but the Kingdom cannot afford to slip up on Friday evening

Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy and his players are under pressure to deliver a win this weekend at home to Ringmahon Rangers in the FAI Cup Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

This is about as close to a must-win game as Kerry FC are going to get all season long.

They’re a League of Ireland side, they simply cannot afford to lose to a non-league outfit, even one as potentially dangerous as Ringmahon Rangers undoubtedly are.

Had they a bank of league wins in reserve they could possibly afford to slip up, but given their league record (just one win and three draws) they can’t let this opportunity for a scarce win slip them by.

Especially not at home, a place they’ve yet to christen with a victory. Their loyal supporters – and the club are well supported – deserve at least that. So cut it whatever way you like, Kerry are under pressure to deliver the goods this Friday evening.

Kerry boss Billy Dennehy might not necessarily like to view the contest in precisely those terms, but that’s the reality of the situation.

“Yeah, possibly you could look at it that way,” he admitted at his pre-game press briefing this week.

"I think going into every game we have that on ourselves anyway. Regardless of who you’re playing you have that expectation. It’s not even a pressure on ourselves that we feel we have to win, it’s to give the supporters something to be happy about.

"It’s something to give back to them for the support they’ve been giving. That’s really the pressure that we feel, we’re trying to give back to the people that are on this journey with us and are supporting us in a lot of difficult moments.

"We’ll have the same going in on Friday, looking to put in a good performance for them and be at our very, best and make it an exciting game. We know it won’t be handed to us either.

"I know Ringmahon have a lot of experienced players, a lot of lads who could be playing at League of Ireland level, but through work commitments and family life just don’t have the time to commit to League of Ireland level.

"They’ll be a decent team, but for me looking at our lads, especially over the last number of weeks I feel we have gone on to another level in our performances, individually and as a team.”

Preparations for this weekend’s game – and Dennehy has declared he has close to a full squad available to him for the first time in a while with Seán Kennedy the last of the long-term injured just about on the cusp of a return – are a little different to other games with so much scouting information available.

“You’re looking at the players they have at the moment,” Dennehy explains.

"They do have players who have played at League of Ireland level, have experience around the league. In terms of everything else I’m a coach and a manager who focuses on ourselves first.

"Some coaches and managers might look at the opposition and tailor their game plan to them, I like to focus on ourselves and ensure we’re at our best at what we’re good at and control that as much as possible.

"I know Ringmahon are an experienced team in terms of age and stuff like that, so it’ll be a new challenge for us, but I would expect us to start the game really well and not to take the game lightly.

"If we start with the intensity and the energy we had in Longford and at Treaty and the pervious games we’ve played I think it’ll be a good performance for us.”

It seems clear too that Dennehy is not going to use this game to give more peripheral members of his squad game-time, it’s too big a game and, besides, he’s got to reward those who are doing well for hm.

“I think you’re trying to look at consistency really in terms of team selection and you’re trying to give fellas opportunities when they deserve them,” he notes.

"In sport players deserve an opportunity when the previous [game] wasn’t great. Lads on the fringes might feel that’s an opportunity for them. In relation to ourselves, the performances over the last number of weeks have been really good.

"The results weren’t as pleasing in terms of getting over the line. I think the competitiveness and the quality over the ninety minutes has been a lot more consistent that it was at the start of the year.

"That’s resulted in lads staying in the team and getting more game time on the pitch. There’s definitely lads knocking on the door now which is brilliant, the standard in training has gone up since the new lads came in as well and you can see more competition for places around the pitch and that's only good for everybody.

"Everybody will be trying hard to get into the team for the FAI Cup match this weekend.”

Another factor to consider is that, adding to the pressure that’s on his squad, this will be the first game they’ve gone into where they’re genuine favourites for the victory (4/9 as of early this week).

"Going into every game I don’t look into that regard of are we favourites or not,” Dennehy says.

"We as a group really go into every game trying to win it. Maybe naively so in some cases, but I won’t change that. We’re not a team that sits in on the edge of the box with five defenders, and four in front of them, and keep all our forward players on the halfway line.

"We want to play in the opposition’s half of the play, we want to play, we want to push forward and create and score goals. Ultimately that’s cost us this year a lot of points, that’s the way I want the players’ mind-frame to be going into every game.

"We’re playing to win, we’re not playing to get draws and keep the score down. We’re going for it every single minute of every single game. That’s cost us points, but going forward that’s how I want us to be at every age group.

"Going into this game on Friday night will be no different, we’ll start on the front foot, trying to create chances, score goals and hopefully things will go our way and we’ll get a win.”

FAI CUP FIRST ROUND

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Friday, July 21

Mounthawk Park, 7.45pm