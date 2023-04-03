Kerry FC under-19s beaten at home by league leaders Galway United

While the Kerry FC U-19 squad lost to Galway United, the U-14 Academy side played really well against Waterford FC on Saturday

The Kerry under-14 and under-19 Academy teams were in action at the weekend, with the under-14s first out on Saturday when they hosted Waterford FC in an entertaining contest. This young team have made great progress over the last few weeks, thanks to excellent work by team manager Donagh O’Brien and his coaching staff.

At this youngest age group results are not registered to take the pressure off players. However, Kerry have proved to be a match for teams lately. On Saturday they scored three times via Jack Daly, Ciaran Murphy and a great header from Edison Jahiri.

David O’Donoghue impressed at right back while Kerry’s three goalkeepers Rob O’Shea, Sean Downey and Shay Fitzgerald also were outstanding throughout the match. Jack Daly was a colossus at centre back and a deserving Man of the Match.

Meanwhile, on Sunday U-19 league leaders Galway United visited Mounthawk Park and maintained their unbeaten run, scoring four goals without reply. Conor Keady opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute when he headed in a Mike McCullagh corner. Brian Cunningham netted in the 44th minute to see Galway go in 2-0 ahead at the break. Galway added a third goal five minutes after the restart, when a Michael McCullagh corner went all the way to the net.

Kerry played their best football after this thanks to good work by Tom Healy, Togor Silong and Oisin Breen in midfield. In the 59th minute a Matthew Carroll cross was headed goal-bound by Cianan Cooney but Galway keeper Kieran McDonagh tipped the ball onto the post. Kerry were unlucky not to get some reward for their attacking play in the last quarter of the match, and they suffered a cruel blow when they conceded a fourth goal in added-on time. Jay Martin scored with almost the last kick of the match.

There are no LOI Academy fixtures next weekend due to the Easter break.