Kerry FC under-17 and under-19 teams enjoy dramatic wins in respective Cup games

Kerry FC U-14 team lose out to Carlow/Killkenny in eight-goal thriller in Eddie Wallace Cup

Kennedy Amechi, on the ball, scored two goals against Wexford FC in the U-19 Enda McGuill Cup as well as scoring in the penalty shoot-out that took Kerry through to the next round

Kerry FC Academy had three teams in cup action at the weekend. The under 17 and 19 teams won in dramatic fashion but the under 14 side lost out in an eight-goal thriller.

U-19 Enda McGuill Cup

Star billing this week goes to JP Mullin's under 19 team who advanced in the Enda McGuill Cup thanks to a win in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out. They hosted Wexford FC on Sunday afternoon in Mounthawk Park. The game was played in glorious sunshine and both sides produced some outstanding football in an entertaining game.

Kerry dominated the opening half but could not get an elusive goal. However Kennedy Amechi put Kerry ahead shortly after the restart following good work by Matthew Carroll in midfield.

The visitors rallied after this but found no way past Obinna Izehi and Sean O’Connell at the back. Goalkeeper Richard Healy also produced several top class saves to deny Wexford but he had no chance with a Filip Wasilewski shot in the 79th minute.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages but neither team could not get a winner, so the game went to extra-time. Wexford took the lead just after four minutes and again it was Wasilewski who found the net. Kerry to their credit rallied and created chances via the skill of Cianan Cooney in attack.

In the closing stages Cooney was instrumental in setting up Kennedy Amechi to grab a late equaliser, and send the game to a penalty shoot-out. In the shoot out Sean O’Connell, Venis Jahiri, Kennedy Amechi and Cianan Cooney kept their nerve to dispatch great goals to see Kerry FC progress to the delight of their many supporters. Kennedy Amechi was the man of the match.

U-17 Mark Farren Cup

The Kerry under-17 team also advanced in dramatic fashion, in the Mark Farren Cup. On Saturday they travelled to Cobh to take on Ramblers in Stephen Ireland Park. Kerry took the game to the home side from the kick off. Tom Healy, Andrew Kerins and Luke Palmer all had chances in the opening half. Kerry should have broke the deadlock in 44th minute when they were awarded a penalty. However Kyle Foley failed to convert from the spot kick.

Cobh came more into the game in the second half. However the Kerry back four of Nathan Aherne, Oran Horgan, Adam Finn and Cian Beirne were in tremendous form throughout the match. Coalan Mitchell in goal was another player to star as the scoreline suggest. The game eventually went to extra-time but Kerry continued to press thanks to good work by sub Jamie Forde.

In the dying minutes that elusive winner game and it was indeed a worthy winner. Josh Bowler was the Kerry hero. He produced a magical goal in the 122th minute to win an enthralling encounter to the delight of the travelling fans. Man of the match was Josh Bowler.

U-14 Eddie Wallace Cup

On Saturday the under-14 team were gallant losers in the Eddie Wallace Cup. They hosted Carlow/Killkenny in Mounthawk Park. However in an entertaining encounter they lost out in an eight-goal spectacle. The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute following a good passing movement. Kerry dominated for the next 20 minutes. Callum Robertson equalised with a strike to the bottom corner in the 39th minute. Edison Jahiri put Kerry ahead three minutes later with another superb drive from the edge of the box. Kerry created further chances thanks to good work by Shane Donovan and Darragh O’Sullivan in the middle of the park.

The visitors hit a purple patch at the start of the second half. Callum Slattery and Logan Tennyson both bagged a brace of goals to see them go 5-2 ahead. Ciaran Murphy reduced the deficit with 12 minutes remaining. Kerry pressed hard in the closing stages and were unlucky not to score again before the final whistle blew. On the day Jack O’Connor and David O’Donoghue also impressed in defence.