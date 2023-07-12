Kerry FC under-15s hold out for win over Carlow/Killkenny in seven-goal thriller

Kerry FC under-17s draw with Galway United but the under-19 lose lose 3-0 away to Wexford FC

The Kerry FC players celebrate one of their goals against Carlow/Kilkenny in their Under-15 League of Ireland game at Mounthawk Park

Kerry FC had three teams in action at the weekend with mixed results, but the star billing undoubtedly goes to the under-15 team who accounted for Carlow/Killkenny in a seven-goal thriller in Mounthawk Park on Sunday.

U-15 League of Ireland

Kerry FC 4

Carlow/Killkenny 3

Carlow/Killkenny dominated the opening quarter at Mounthawk Park and had Kerry defending in numbers to repel the Leinster side. However, Kerry that opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Rob Keane went on a mazy run down the left wing before releasing Ethan Ballard in the box and he set up Christy Burke to score from close range.

The visitors got a deserved equaliser five minutes later when Jack Garrett drilled in a great shot from the edge of the box. Kerry took the lead again four minutes later and it was Keane again who provided the magic to round defenders before crossing for Pierce Lowth to volley a great goal.

Kerry were now on a roll with chances being created at nearly every attack. Kerry went 3-1 ahead in the 45th minute when Keane finished another sweeping Kerry passing movement.

The second half saw the visitors regroup and were unlucky not to reduce the deficit in 59th minute but Sean O’Neill cleared off the goal line when the Kerry goalkeeper found himself stranded well outside his penalty area. Carlow Killkenny eventually bagged a goal in the 63rd minute when Garrett showed great composure in the box to net a stunning goal.

The visitors were now pressing hard in search of an equaliser but it was Kerry that added a fourth goal in the 75th minute. Ram Hadi intercepted a pass on the halfway line, held off the opposition sweeper and beat their advancing goalkeeper to score from 35 metres.

The visitors never threw in the towel and dominated the closing stages, and when Calum Keavney hit a powerful drive to the bottom corner from 20 metres in the 88th minute the deficit was just a single goal. In the closing stages of a pulsating encounter the visitors had chances but Kerry held on for full points.

This match was a great advertisement for underage football and was played in a sporting manner throughout. Kerry deserved the points thanks alone to the wizardry on the ball by Rob Keane who deservedly got the Man of the Match award.

U-17 League of Ireland

Kerry FC 2

Galway United 2

On Saturday Kerry FC drew 2-2 with Galway United in another entertaining encounter. The visitors dominated the opening quarter of this match in Mounthawk Park. However Kerry defended well with Adam Finn outstanding in the heart of defence. However this strong Galway side eventually netted in the 26th minute. Cillian Tollet provided the pass and Donnacha Sammon finished well. Nevertheless Kerry also had chances and Kyle Foley came close in the 32nd minute.

Kerry equalised four minutes later. Luke Palmer dispossessed a hesitant sweeper and crossed for Andrew Kerins to power in an unstoppable shot .Kerry had to be thankful to keeper Darragh Foley in the closing stages of the half. He produced a series of amazing saves to deny Galway certain goals. Kerry started the second half well with Nathan Aherne making telling runs from left back

He was involved in an early goal. He sent Kyle Foley clear and Kyle's shot was only parried by Galway’s keeper. However Andrew Kerins showed a poachers instinct to find the net. Galway pressed hard for an equaliser for the remainder of the match. Paddy McMahon in the middle of the park had a powerful game for Kerry in an effort to curtail Galway’s opportunities. Nevertheless the visitors got a late equaliser for a share of the spoils. Man of the Match was Nathan Aherne.

U-19 League of Ireland

Wexford FC 3

Kerry FC 0

On Sunday Kerry travelled to Wexford in the league but it was the home side that emerged victorious on the day. The hosts dominated the early proceedings and created several chances. Kerry goalkeeper Richie Healy produced a few world class saves early on but could not be faulted when Aaron Doran netted midway through the half.

Kerry tried hard to create scoring opportunities in the second half. Matthew Carroll in midfield did trojan work throughout the 90 minutes. Kennedy Amechi had a few half chances up front but was well shackled by a strong Wexford rearguard. The home side sealed the points in the 78th and 79th minutes with two quick-fire goals.

Sean Fitzpatrick and Padraig Wafer were the scorers for the Wexford side. Indeed, only some excellent defending by Sean Treyvaud at left back and new American signing Ethan Kos at centre back Wexford could have added to tally late on.

FC Lol Academy Fixtures

Sunday, July 16

U-19 League of Ireland

Carlow/Killkenny v Kerry FC at 2pm

U-15 League of Ireland

Klub Kildare v Kerry FC at 2.30pm