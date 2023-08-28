Kerry FC U17s impress despite falling to Shamrock Rovers in Mark Farren Cup

A 85th minute winner from Rovers broke Kingdom hearts

Kerry FC 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

Opponents don’t come any bigger than Shamrock Rovers and consequently Kerry FC faced a gigantic task at Mounthawk Park on Saturday when they hosted Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-final of the Mark Farren Cup. However they matched their opponents in almost all departments of play and were unlucky to lose the game to a late goal.

Exchanges were relatively even in the first half but clear cut scoring opportunities were relatively scarce with both defences on top.

It turned out to be a scoreless first half with both sides playing very cagey at the back. Kerry went close early on with a Paddy McMahon free kick but it only produced a corner kick which was cleared.

The visitors put a good attack together in the seventh minute with Daniel Mare finding Tom Healy in space on the verge of the box but he was denied by a tremendous tackle by Rugin McCarthy.

They put a couple of more good attacks together but they were finding no leeway from a very solid Kerry defence which was very well marshalled by Edion Copali and Andrew Kerins.

Kerry hit on the counter-attack in the 20th minute and a Paddy McMahon shot brought a good save from the Shamrock Rovers goalie Todd Bazunua.

Down the other end Shamrock Rovers created a good chance on the half hour mark from danger man Cian Dillon, but he shot wide on both occasions when he should have done better.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead five minutes from the interval when Kyle Foley got in behind the Kerry defence but he was denied by a fantastic save by Kerry keeper Darragh Foley.

The Kerry keeper was called into action again at the start of the second half making a wise decision to come off his line and won the race to get to the ball to deny Ritchie Ryan.

Shamrock Rovers went ahead on the hour mark when Cian Dillon raced on to a loose ball at midfield and he delivered a sumptuous volley which gave the Kerry goalie no chance for a goal of sheer class.

Kerry responded quickly to this setback and began to start to ask questions of the Shamrock Rovers defence.

Their endeavour was rewarded in the 70th minute when Josh Bowler won possession at midfield and in a tremendous run he weaved his way past a sea of defenders and he beat the Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper with an accurately measured shot from the verge of the box.

Now the game was in the melting pot and Kerry were turning the screw stretching the visitors defence who had to rely on a couple of goal line clearances to prevent Kerry from securing a winner.

Entering the concluding stages of the game it looked as if it would go to extra-time, but Rovers got the crucial goal that won the game in the 85th minute.

Cian Dillon made a lightening run from midfield getting inside defenders and slid the ball under the advancing keeper to secure the winner which sends the Dublin side into the semi-final of the competition.

Kerry FC were very unlucky not to take the game to extra-time and can be very proud off their performance against their more illustrious opponents. They matched them stride for stride during the game and will be disappointed to lose to such a late goal.

KERRY FC: Darragh Foley, Finn Barrett, Eldion Copali, Adam Finn, Tom Healy, Andrew Kerins, Rugin McCarthy, Luke Palmer, Josh Bowler, Kyle Foley, Paddy McMahon

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Todd Bazunu, Daniel Mare, Jona Kehir, Barry Kealy, Kian Dignam, Sean Moore, Odhran McLaughlin, Richard Vodo, Cian Dillon, Ryan Ritchie, Darragh Marshall