Kerry FC U-17 and U-19 teams beaten by Cork City despite strong performances by home side

Kerry FC had three teams in action at the weekend with the U14s and U17s out on Saturday and the U-15s playing Cork City on Sunday.

The under-17s hosted table toppers Cork City on Saturday in Mounthawk Park and Kerry performed well in the first half, taking an early lead when Finn Barrett fired in an excellent free kick. Cian Beirne and Josh Bowler created chances in the middle of the park but Kerry could not add to their one goal advantage before the break.

Cork upped the tempo in the second half and were soon on the score sheet. Dara McCormick and Cillian Mulvihill netted early to give the visitors the lead. Matthew Murray fired home in the 57th minute. A late brace by Rhys Kelly Noonan saw City run out comfortable 5-1 winners.

On Sunday the Kerry under-15s also hosted Cork City. Again Cork had full points going into this encounter. However Kerry FC gave the visitors a tremendous match before going down to late City goals. Kerry got off to a great start. Christy Burke intercepted a defensive pass 30 metres out. Burke still had a lot to do however but used his speed to outrun two defenders before slotting past an advancing goalkeeper.

This goal was a massive boost to this young side and Kerry created further chances against a team containing several internationals. Ram Hadi saw his pile-driver tipped over in the 24th minute and Rob Keane hit the side netting minutes later. Christy Burke also had two efforts saved by Cork’s goalkeeper. Cork City also created chances in a great advertisement for underage football. Evan Doona and Kalen Browne both cleared off the line.

Goalkeeper Ewan McCrohan also made a couple of outstanding saves. Cork were beginning to dominate in the closing stages. Irish international Jayden Umeh was proving a handful and unselfishly created chances for his teammates. Donal O’Connor equalised in the 70th minute. Further pressure saw sub Dylan O’Connell score a late brace of goals to see Cork take full points against a gallant Kerry outfit.

The U-14 team travelled to Dublin on Saturday to play a strong Shelbourne side. In this youngest league results are not registered but again Kerry acquitted themselves well. Callum Robertson led the line well and was again on the score sheet. Edison Jahiri was another to hit the net from midfield. David O’Donoghue scored another goal on the day. Darragh O’Sullivan also impressed in the middle of the park against the Dublin side.

Saturday, April 22

Kerry FC U-14 v Cork City in Mounthawk Park at 2pm

Kerry FC U-17 v Cobh Ramblers in Cobh at 3pm

Sunday, April 23

Kerry FC U-19 v Shamrock Rovers in Mounthawk Park at 2pm