Kerry FC U-15s and U-17s beat Limerick FC but U-19s lose to Cobh Ramblers

The Kerry FC team that played Cobh Ramblers in the EA Sports LOI Academy U-14 league at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Kerry FC squad that played Limerick FC in the EA Sports LOI Academy Under-17 League at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kerry FC had four teams in action over the weekend with the under-14s and under-17s playing on Saturday and the under-15s and under-19s in action on Sunday.

Kerry U17s hosted Limerick FC and it was the visitors that took an early lead but Kyle Foley equalised from the penalty spot after Andrew Kerins was taken down in the box. Thanks to good work by Tom Healy in midfield and sub Josh Bowler, Kerry piled on the pressure late in the match. They were rewarded when Kerins scored a spectacular goal off the underside of the crossbar in the 85th minute. Seamus Kelly sealed the points with a third goal in additional time.

Kerry U14s hosted Cobh Ramblers in the league but results are not registered at the youngest age group. On the day Edison Jahiri, Odhran Foley, Calum Robertson and Jack Daly all impressed for Kerry in a very entertaining encounter.

On Sunday Kerry U-15s hosted Limerick FC and won 5-1. Christy Burke made it 1-0 to Kerry in the 25th minute. Rob Keane added a second four minutes later when he converted a Davidson Amechi pass. In the 53rd minute Szymon Jasinski converted a Peirce Lowth through ball.

Ramadan Hadi increased the Kerry lead six minutes later. Shortly afterwards Tom Arthur pulled a goal back for Limerick FC. In the closing stages Kalen Browne completed the scoring to seal the three points. The result shows the progress of this Kerry side.

The Kerry U-19 were also in action at Mounthawk Park hosting Cobh Ramblers but the home side lost 4-1. Kerry actually took the lead in the 12th minute when Kennedy Amechi converted an Oisin Breen pass. David Bosnjak equalised five minutes later and thereafter Cobh gradually got on top. Liam Kervick scored a hat trick to see the visitors go back to Cork with full points.

Kerry FC LOI fixtures

Saturday, April 1

Kerry U14 v Waterford FC at 2pm

Sunday, April 2

Kerry U19 v Galway United at 2pm

The venue for both fixtures is Mounthawk Park, Tralee.