The Killarney man says it’s ‘definitely frustrating’ that Kerry FC have yet to register a win in the League of Ireland so far this year

Killarney man Ryan Kelliher says it’s ‘definitely frustrating’ that Kerry FC have yet to register a win in the League of Ireland so far this year Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

An understanding, an implicit contract between two players, that’s what they have. One knows what the other will do, knows that if he gives the right ball, the other will be in a position, and have the capability, to make the most of it.