Kerry FC to play Killarney Celtic in charity game in memory of John Doyle

At the launch of the John Doyle Charity game were: back row (left to right), Mark Murphy & Karena McCarthy (Killarney Credit Union Sponsor), Tom Meehan, Organisers Tim Jones & Karl McMahon (Killarney Celtic), James Sugrue (Assistant Mananger Kerry FC), Ivan Hurley (Media Officer Kerry FC) and Brid O'Connor & Mary Horgan (Chemo for Kerry Beneficiaries); and front row (left to right) Killarney Celtic Players John McDonagh, Brendan Falvey, Matt Keane & Ryan Kelliher Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Kerry FC are to take on domestic titans Killarney Celtic in a charity game next month, in memory of one of the greatest players to ever play the game in the Kingdom: the late John Doyle.

It’s been ten years since Doyle, a legend of Killarney Celtic and the Kerry Oscar Traynor Cup sides, passed away following a hard-fought battle with serious illness, a battle he faced with “great bravery and spirit”.

To mark the occasion the charity game will be held in Celtic Park, Killarney on Wednesday, July 26 (the day after Doyle’s tenth anniversary) with a kick-off time of 7.30pm. All proceeds from the event will go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Tickets for the game are priced at €10 for adults and €5 for Under 16s and are sure to be snapped up quickly as the tie is sure to attract plenty interest with Kerry FC playing their first game in the county outside of Mounthawk Park.

Billy Dennehy’s side have proven a popular draw for football fans since their formation at the start of this season and the chance to see them in action against the five-time Kerry District League and cup double winners Celtic is sure to be keenly anticipated.

The most important part of the occasion, naturally, is to honour John Doyle’s legacy and to raise funds for Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Doyle, for whom the stand in Celtic Park is named, was a solid all-round performer with the club. He was also a very accomplished Gaelic footballer with Spa and he won an All-Ireland Hogan Cup medal with St Brendan’s College in 1992.

There will be an auction at half-time and the star lots will include gear donated by Kerry GAA stars David and Paudie Clifford – both also accomplished soccer players – a Kerry jersey signed and donated by the great Colm Cooper, a jersey donated by former Manchester United star and current Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster and other wonderful items.

Guests of honour at the game will be John’s wife, Lynda, daughter Ruth and members of the extended Doyle family as well as many former team-mates and friends who remember a very fine gentleman and a brilliant sportsman.

The memorial game, sponsored by Killarney Kenmare and Caherciveen Credit Union, the Sheehan Group and Utiliity Plus, is being organised by a committee involving John’s great friends, spearheaded by Karl McMahon, and including Killarney Celtic Chairman Tim Jones and club stalwarts Niall O’Callaghan, Noel Brosnan and Tom Meehan.

“This will be a fantastic occasion to remember a fantastic guy and we’re all looking forward to it so much as it should attract a capacity crowd for a great cause,” said Karl McMahon.

“We are very grateful to Billy Dennehy and Kerry FC for taking time out from their first year in the League of Ireland, and in the middle of a hectic season, to facilitate this game."

Tickets are available from Tim Jones Butchers, the Fáilte Hotel, Killarney Credit Union and several other outlets as well as from any of the organising committee.