Kerry FC to field a team in the women’s under-17 League of Ireland Academy from 2024

At the announcement that Kerry FC will enter a team in the 2024 EA Sports Women's Under 17 LOI Academy were, from left, Darren Aherne (FAI Regional High Performance Coach), Billy Dennehy (Kerry FC Sporting Director and men's senior team manager), Sean O'Keeffe (Kerry FC General Manager) and Damian Locke (Kerry FC Head of Academy) in Mounthawk Park for the announcement. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Following confirmation from the League of Ireland organisers, Kerry FC will be represented in the women’s leagues for the first time, which, the club says, will be another step into the unknown for the game, but an exciting one nonetheless as it will by the first time a women’s team from Kerry will be represented in the national leagues.

This first step into the Women’s EA Sports Under-17 LOI Academy allows for the long-term plan to have a senior women’s team compete in the League of Ireland. This year will be a historic one for women’s soccer in the country with the Republic of Ireland team playing in the Women’s World Cup in Australia later this summer for the first time. Kerry FC say they hope that this new pathway for female footballers in the county will ignite the women’s game in Kerry and give players the chance to prove themselves at a national level.

Speaking on the announcement, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said: “It gives me a great sense of pride following the confirmation from the FAI that we will be included in the EA Sports Women’s U-17 LOI Academy from the 2024 season onwards.

“We have seen how the men’s team has taken off this year but you have to remember how many years of hard work at Academy level that went into making the step up to senior. I hope that with the introduction of the U-17 women’s team, the same process can be put in to eventually see women’s senior football in the county before long.”

Kerry FC Head of Academy Damian Locke said: “I’m delighted to have our application into the 2024 WU17 LOI Academy accepted. We would like to thank the FAI for their guidance and assistance during the process. We are really looking forward to adding our first women’s team to our club.

“There is great work being done both within grassroots clubs and at the FAI Centre of Excellence over the past number of years. Providing this platform for girls to have equal opportunity as our Academy boys has been a priority of the club since we joined the League of Ireland. It’s a very exciting time for women’s football in our county as it’s been the common practice for girls from Kerry to travel around the country to play in the Women’s League of Ireland over recent years but that will no longer be required.”

Darren Aherne, FAI Regional High Performance Coach, said: “Absolutely delighted to see Kerry FC entering the under-17 girls national league. It’s another step in the female player pathway being put in place for every female player from the region. The dream is to have every step of the player pathway in place for players from Kerry and the region in due course.

“Well done to everyone from Kerry FC for taking this decision and I am really looking forward to seeing the positive effects it will have on the girls game locally.”