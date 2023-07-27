Kerry FC sweating on availability of Daniel Okwute ahead of Finn Harps reunion

The former Stockport Town striker had been on loan with the Donegal outfit until recently

Kerry FC's Daniel Okwute, in action here against Longford Town, is an injury doubt ahead of a reunion with his former club, Finn Harps

Kerry FC’s new signing Daniel Okwute is considered a major doubt to face Finn Harps on Friday, the team he was with until recently, and with whom he played with against Kerry FC in April, when Kerry took a point off the Donegal side with a 1-1 draw at Mounthawk Park.

In fact, two of Kerry’s six league points have been reaped against Harps, which gives grounds for home that another draw – or even that first League win can come on Friday, even without Okwute, who signed earlier this month from Stockport County after a brief loan spell at Finn Harps.

“I think the two games we’ve played against them have been very tight, there hasn’t been much in them,” manager Billy Dennehy said on Monday.

“I think they’re probably in a similar phase to ourselves. They’ve a lot of changes in their squad this year, they’ve got a lot of new players they have brought in in this [transfer] window as well.

"They’re certainly a team that would like to be further up the table than they are, they’re probably a bit disappointed in with how their season is going but they are still picking up points, still in the mix and can still be fighting up towards the promotion place.

“They’ve managed to put points on the board in key games, which is something we haven’t been able to do, so we know going into Friday it will be another tough game.

“Daniel picked up a hamstring injury [last Friday in the Cup win against Ringmahon Rangers]. He’ll be monitored over the next 24 hours. He’ll see the physio.

"He’s able to walk and move around freely so that’s always a positive. It’s a muscular injury where this Friday might come too soon but we’ll know as the week goes on.

"But as a young player, as these young lads do, they tend to bounce back a lot quicker than the older lads with injuries, so we’re hoping he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

“I felt like he played really well in the second half against Ringmahon. I felt there was a goal there for him as the game was going on, they were tiring and the game was stretching. I felt his attributes would have cause them a lot more damage later on in the game.

"Just going back to the Ringmahon game I feel that we showed a lot of things that we didn’t in the season so far in terms of when we didn’t start well and were in a bad spell, we still defended really well and the structure of the team was still quite good.

"We were able to grow in confidence and manage certain situations a lot better than we did previously so I’d be definitely looking to see that come into Friday and the games beyond that.”

Dennehy also spoke about the departure from the club of goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie, who officially left the squad last week, having been out injured for a number of weeks.

“Coming into the first season for the club we were obviously limited in resources in relation to putting a squad together and our recruitment was a lot more local than probably a lot of other clubs would have been coming into the league. We had limited options in certain areas and Wayne put himself forward to want to come in.

“When he came in he was really good, he blended in really well, he had the attributes of a very good keeper, but I think when people are in this level it’s a lot different from the outside in terms of what’s required.

"The consistency required and the sacrifices that have to be made on a daily basis, it’s a difficult challenge to be able to play at this level, and I think that Wayne maybe felt it was a step too much at this time in his life

“Obviously we brought in Lee [Axworthy] as well, which created more competition for places, and that’s the level we’re at, always looking to bring players in, increase the squad and unfortunately Wayne was injured at the time, and the beast thing for him was to step away.

“Himself and his brother [Shane] were the first brothers to play League of Ireland for Kerry and that’s something nice for him to look back on when he’s older.”

“Every game we go into we have intentions of winning the game, but through the season that’s been a lot more difficult to get it over the line, given the level we’re playing at through a bit of inexperience at times.

"Obviously going into the game against Ringmahon and the opportunity of going through to the next round of the cup, getting the first home win of the season, having that opportunity was one we felt we were capable of taking, but we knew it would be difficult as well.

"We knew we were going into the game in a difficult mind-frame to previous games in that we’d be expected to win and that created its own psychology within the players early on in the game.

"That made it difficult for the players early on, but once the game settled down I think the players showed their quality in a lot of moments in the game.

"Delighted with the win but I don’t think it was our best performance all year, but a two-nil win, a clean sheet, first home win, and through to the next round of the cup is certainly something the players deserved.”

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC v Finn Harps

Friday, July 28

Mounthawk Park, 7.45pm