Kerry FC sucker-punched by Finn Harps’ 95th minute winner as tempers flare after fiery contest

Kerry FC and Finn Harps were on course for their third draw of the season after Samuel Aladesanusi’s 86th minute equaliser but substitute Billy Banda headed the winner at Mounthawk Park

Kerry FC 1

Finn Harps 1

A Billy Banda headed goal in the 95th minute denied Kerry FC their fourth draw of the season – and a third against Finn Harps – after Samuel Aladesanusi’s 86th minute equaliser looked like it was good enough for a share of the spoils in a spiky contest at Mounthawk Park.

Banda’s goal – the result of a Ryan Flood free kicked knocked back by Semi Scott Wara – wasn’t the end of the drama, though, as tempers flared after the full time whistle, with players, substitutes and mentors coming together in the middle of the field in ugly scenes that took a few minutes to settle down.

Harps manager Dave Rogers took a yellow card in the aftermath for what he said was “over celebrating” – as well he might after his team snatched victory from the jaws of a draw. Kerry’s goalkeeper Lee Axworthy was given a second yellow for his involvement – as was Harps sub ’keeper – and will miss Kerry’s trip to Waterford next weekend where things won’t get any easier for Billy Dennehy’s team.

Kerry had drawn 1-1 at home to Harps in April and held them to a 0-0 draw away in Donegal last month, and it looked for all the world that Kerry would take another point from this ‘Harp derby’ as it was being called during the week (on account of the Kerry FC crest).

Having gone behind to a Ryan Flood screamer from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute, Kerry held their composure before Aladesanusi headed in Cian Brosnan’s well delivered corner in the 86th minute, and it looked enough for a point, building on the back of last week’s FAI Cup win at home to Ringmahon Rangers.

But a rash tackle by Leo Gaxha on Scott Wara gave the visitors one last chance, and when Flood swung in the free kick from the right, Scott Wara knocked it back for Banda to power his header past Axworthy, sparking off wild scenes at the visitors’ bench that spilled over into scenes a little more unsavoury out on the pitch

It was a fiery end to a game that produced eight yellow cards but was more a contest played in uncompromising fashion rather than anything more nasty than that, and perhaps both teams sense that the winners was there for them led to the over exuberance at the end.

The first half was much as it had been for the first two games – 180 minutes – between these teams: nothing between them. Chances were few are far between, with the first 10 minutes an open, reasonably fluent affair but with no chance of consequence for either side.

The first meaningful opportunity came Kerry’s way in the 11th minute with Ron Vasiu nicking the ball off Matthew Makinson’s toe and taking it to the edge of the box, but his intended through ball for Gaxha had too much on it.

Five minutes later Aladesanusi’s better weighted pass did get Gaxha to the end line who got a teasing cross into the Harps box but Semi Wara got a vital flick on the ball with Kerry’s top goal scorer Ryan Kelliher lurking behind.

The game’s first corner came to Finn Harps in the 19th minute, which Flood floated into the six-yard box where Scott Wara met it but couldn’t direct his header on target.

Kerry rode their luck a little in the 22nd minute when a heavy touch by Kevin Williams saw the defender try to recover with some heavy contact through the back off Patrick Ferry in the box. Put it this way: had it been at the other end Kerry would have been screaming for a penalty.

On the 25-minute mark Williams brought down Sean O’Donnell right on the edge of the box with Tony McNamee standing over the free kick and sending a brilliant shot around the four-man wall forcing Axworthy into a super save down to his left-hand side, conceding another corner, which Scott Wara could only head wide from.

Ferry brought an easy enough save out of Axworthy after a bit of pinball in the Kerry box after another Harps corner kick, and at the other end Sean McGrath and Martin Coughlan combined for Gaxha to get a shot off but it was easily blocked by the covering defence.

Harps did force the ball into the Kerry goal after 35 minutes through Ferry, but he had stepped into an offside position ahead of O’Donnell who might have been better shooting himself.

Five minutes into the second half Kerry had their best chance. Kelliher get down the left side and put in cross where McGrath didn’t quite connect perfectly but his scooped shot still needed a reflex save by Rory Kelly to keep the ball out.

And then in the 53rd minute the visitors made the breakthrough. A Finn Harps forward foray sent several bodies into the Kerry box, but when the ball broke back to Flood he lashed it back first time under Axworthy who knew little about it.

The next 30 minutes was an even enough contest, with Harps, perhaps, looking a fraction more likely to get a second than Kerry to get their first.

The introduction of Matt Keane, Ronan Teahan and Cian Brosnan just after the hour mark did give the home side a little more energy and direction, and Gaxha did get a good ball into Brosnan who headed just wide.

Kerry FC goal scorer Samuel Aladesanusi

With Kerry pressing higher and chasing the game, Ethan Kos came forward and fired in a decent shot from outside the box, winning a corner after a touch from a defender. Brosnan swung in a perfect corner and when Kelly flapped and missed, Aladesanusi was perfectly positioned to slam in the equaliser.

Kerry didn’t sit back on the draw, and maybe that was their downfall, although as the game moved into the 95th (after four additional minutes were indicated) they would have been forgiven for feeling happy about earning their seventh point of the season.

Instead, Gaxha was a little too eager in his challenge on Scott Wara, which presented the visitors with one last chance, which Banda gratefully grabbed.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy, Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Ethan Kos, Cian Barrett (Ronan Teahan, 62); Sean McGrath, Martin Coughlan (Matt Keane, 62), Sean O’Connell (Cian Brosnan, 62); Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher.

FINN HARPS: Rory Kelly, Semi Scott Wara, Daithi McCallion, Matthew Makinson, Stephen Doherty; Ryan Flood, Max Hutchison (Caoimhin Porter, 87); Jamie Watson, Tony McNamee, Sean O’Donnell (Billy Banda, 68), Patrick Ferry (Aaron McLaughlin, 68).

Referee: Jason Moore