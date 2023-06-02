Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher nominated for Goal of the Month for May

Kelliher’s is the only goal from a First Division game to make the short-list of eight

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher has been nominated for the Goal of the Month for May for his wonder strike against Athlone Town.

Kelliher makes the short-list for his brilliant turn and shot from outside the box that gave Kerry FC a 1-0 lead away to Athlone Town on May 12. Kerry FC famously went on to win the game 3-2, giving them what remains their only win of the season so far. Kelliher, in fact, scored twice in that game, including a 70th minute winner after Athlone Town had come back from two goals down to level it at 2-2.

Kelliher’s goal is the only one nominated from a First Division game, with the other contenders being Ryan O’Kane (Dundalk) v UCD, Jordan Flores (Bohemians) v Cork City, Richie Towell (Shamrock Rovers) v Derry City, Jake Mulraney (St Patrick's Athletic) v Cork City, Brandon Kavanagh (Derry City) v Dundalk, Cameron Elliott (Dundlak) v Cork City and Dayle Rooney (Drogheda United) v Shamrock Rovers.

Voting is now open and the winner will be announced next Tuesday.