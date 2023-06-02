Kerry

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher nominated for Goal of the Month for May

Kelliher’s is the only goal from a First Division game to make the short-list of eight

Kerry FC Ryan Kelliher

Paul BrennanKerryman

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher has been nominated for the Goal of the Month for May for his wonder strike against Athlone Town.

Kelliher makes the short-list for his brilliant turn and shot from outside the box that gave Kerry FC a 1-0 lead away to Athlone Town on May 12. Kerry FC famously went on to win the game 3-2, giving them what remains their only win of the season so far. Kelliher, in fact, scored twice in that game, including a 70th minute winner after Athlone Town had come back from two goals down to level it at 2-2.

Kelliher’s goal is the only one nominated from a First Division game, with the other contenders being Ryan O’Kane (Dundalk) v UCD, Jordan Flores (Bohemians) v Cork City, Richie Towell (Shamrock Rovers) v Derry City, Jake Mulraney (St Patrick's Athletic) v Cork City, Brandon Kavanagh (Derry City) v Dundalk, Cameron Elliott (Dundlak) v Cork City and Dayle Rooney (Drogheda United) v Shamrock Rovers.

Voting is now open and the winner will be announced next Tuesday.