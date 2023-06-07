Kerry FC star Leo Gaxha says ‘we need to believe in ourselves more’

The Tralee man was speaking after Kerry FC drew Ringmahon Rangers at home in the FAI Cup

In attendance at the Sports Direct Men's and Women's FAI Cup First Round draws at the Conference Centre on the Sports Ireland Campus in Dublin is Leo Gaxha of Kerry FC with the Sport Direct Men's FAI Cup. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Whatever about romance, one must imagine the cup offers Kerry FC something of a respite from the relentless march of the league season.

For star forward Leo Gaxha, formerly of Sheffield United, it presented a chance to mingle with some of his peers at the draw in Abbotstown on Tuesday afternoon, and with it an excuse to put Monday’s six-nil defeat to home to Waterford FC to back of mind.

A useful distraction for sure, albeit maybe one that didn’t last too long with the assembled journalists at the event asking the young Tralee man about his club’s struggles to adapt to life in the League of Ireland.

Somehow, though, we don’t think that for one moment fazed Gaxha. He’s very much the level-headed type. Ambitious sure, just not prone to getting too carried away one way or the other (it seems to us at any rate).

When Kerry FC got their home draw against non-league Ringmahon Rangers, the home club of Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher, Gaxha was neither ebullient or disappointed.

“Like any other draw, it’s a good draw, we’d take anyone,” he maintained.

"Obviously we’re going to go into the game and take it fully seriously and show them respect. We’ll prepare for it like we do for league games. The home draw is a good thing, we’ll get the crowd behind us again.

"It’s a game to look forward to as a club, as a team. It’s the first time Kerry's in the FAI Cup so lots of positives and lots of things to look forward to. I know where we are the league, but I didn’t come into this draw saying ‘oh I don’t want to get them’ or ‘I wish we got them’.

"It’s a draw at the end of the day, you get whoever you get drawn against. We got drawn against Ringmahon and that’s the way the draw went.”

Before long the discussion turned to the Kingdom’s struggles and inconsistency. Gaxha admitting that it’s ‘been a learning curve’ and acknowledging that the string of defeats the side have suffered have resulted in some harsh words at times.

“Yes there is a lot of anger in the changing room with us players [after a defeat],” he said.

"Because I think we all want the best for each other. It’s hard to pick yourself up to go every week… but that’s football like. Teams stick together during the tough times. It’s easy to be all like happy when you’re winning and stuff.

"For us it’s all about getting those experiences in and building as a team. I’ve no doubt that this team have the potential to win games, we just need to show it.

"We need to believe in ourselves more as a team. As I say, a bit of both, anger, but that’s normal when you want to win. It shows we care as a team and a group and that’s that.

"I always say, us as a team, we’ve seen in the Athlone game we beat Athlone and we drew with Finn Harps last week, and I felt we could have pushed on and won the game, we can compete, but it’s about believing.

"You have to believe when you step out on that pitch. ‘It’s going to be a tough game today, but we can win’. It’s a young squad and that’s a factor into it, but in the near future I think we can start picking up points. I keep saying it.

"As you said it’s the frustration, because you know you can compete in this league. It’s just a learning curve for everyone.”

One thing Kerry FC don’t want for is home support, and will surely get another very healthy attendance for the visit of Ringmahon to the Kingdom next month.

“100% the support’s there and that’s been there since the start of the league,” Gaxha stressed.

"Now it’s about us players giving back to the fans with results. We know as a group that’s not been good enough and we have to put that right. If it takes time it takes time. We want it to happen as quick as possible as a group and as a team and as a club.

"The support… any other League of Ireland club I’ve said it if you’re losing games they’re going to come out and support you, but the people of Kerry they support you no matter what and we appreciate that as players.”

On the home front Gaxha has plenty of support too, especially so since his return to the Kingdom from England.

“I was away for five years so I didn’t get to see my family much, so it’s great for me to come back and see them,” he revealed.

"I’m with them every day, and I think it helps when results don’t go your way I can go home to my family. In England you’ve nobody to kind of talk to type of thing. I’ve got support from my family since day one and it’s better now that I’m closer with them.”