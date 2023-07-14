Kerry FC sign striker Daniel Okwute from Stockport County

The Killarney native had been on loan with Finn Harps this season

Kerry FC have snapped up Killarney-born striker Daniel Okwute from League Two outfit Stockport County in a permanent signing (albeit with a contract to the end of the season).

Okwute had been on loan with Finn Harps for the first half of this season and with this move rejoins the Kerry fold, having previously played for the county’s Under 19s before making the switch to England.

Billy Dennehy’s outfit have scored the lowest number of goals of any side in the division this season – just sixteen – so the necessity to sign a top-quality striker is obvious.

Okwute played for Harps against the home side in Mounthawk Park earlier this season, and while he didn’t score, very much impressed observers in the Monavalley facility.

The former Stockport man will wear the number 21 shirt for Kerry FC and will be available for selection for tomorrow evening’s game away to Longford Town.

“It feels great to be back here in Kerry and get the chance to play for Kerry FC in our first season in the senior League of Ireland,” he said upon his signing.

"I played in the academy here for a number of years and it always gave me a good sense of pride to wear the Kerry jersey. I’m looking forward to teaming up with the boys.

"There are a lot of familiar faces in and around the dressing room and I was impressed by them when I can down to Tralee with Finn Harps earlier in the year.”

Okwute’s return, becoming is the Kingdom’s third signing of the transfer window, was warmly welcomed by first-team manager Billy Dennehy.

“It’s great to have Daniel back,” he enthused. “He is a young player who started off this journey with us with myself and James Sugrue many years ago when we first took over the Kerry Under 17s. He developed really well in the underage leagues.

“We brought him up to Under 19 level when he was still Under 17. His performances at that level were really strong. From there he got his deserved move to Stockport.

“You’re obviously at a different stage of your career when you join a professional club and you’re moving away from home with a lot of new elements to contend with.

“For Daniel, I suppose things didn’t go the way he hoped, but he is still so young in his career he still has so much to do in his football career and many more chapters to add to his story.

“So, I’m very excited to be working with Daniel again and helping him to get back to the level I know he is capable of. We will do everything here in Kerry FC to further develop his game and his career over the coming years.

“I know Daniel is hungry and determined to perform well and help Kerry soccer as much as possible.”