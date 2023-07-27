Kerry FC sign goalkeeper Arthur Nganou as Callan Scully departs the new League of Ireland club

Nganou played 60 minutes in goals for Kerry FC and kept a clean sheet in their charity friendly against Killarney Celtic on Wednesday evening

Kerry FC have signed goalkeeper Arthur Nganou from Midleton FC in Cork, with news that another goalkeeper, Callan Scully, has parted ways with the League of Ireland First Division team.

Nganou penned a deal to sign for the League’s newcomers earlier this week and played 60 minutes of Kerry FC’s charity friendly against Killarney Celtic on Wednesday evening, keeping a clean sheet in his time between the posts.

The 23-year old was formally on the books at Cobh Ramblers having played four years at Academy level at under-17 and under-19. Nganou did sign for the Cobh seniors but did not make a senior debut for the Cork club. He went on to receive a soccer scholarship in the University of Cork (UCC) and played most recently with Midleton FC.

Nganou will wear the number 16 shirt for Kerry FC, and speaking on his arrival at Mounthawk Park said: “Joining Kerry FC as a new club in the LOI presents a unique and exciting opportunity for me. I see this as a chance to be a part of a passionate group of individuals determined to make a mark in the soccer world. My main goal is to contribute positively and support the team in any way I can.

“As someone coming in late, I understand the challenges of integrating into an established group, but I am eager to work hard and prove myself as a valuable asset to the team.”

Nganou’s arrival comes just a couple of weeks after the club signed goalkeeper Lee Axworthy, who was attached to Brentford FC in London as a Youth team player.

Axworthy and Nganou are two of Kerry FC’s three goalkeepers on their books now, along with Aaron O’Sullivan.

Last week Kerry FC announced the departure of Wayne Guthrie who played in the first few games of the season in the Kerry FC goal, while earlier today the club announced that Callan Scully – who was in goal three games ago in the 3-2 loss to Treaty United – was leaving the club.

Scully, who had played in goal for the Tipperary minor and under-20 footballers, had taken the no.1 jersey for a run of games after Guthrie got injured, and before Axworthy signed and started in goal for the the last two games.

Kerry FC new goalkeeper Arthur Nganou. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Speaking of the arrival of Arthur Nganou, first team manager Billy Dennehy said: “I was first made aware of Arthur through my brother Darren so he came in training with us a couple of weeks ago. I knew very quickly that he was a player that had a lot of pedigree in relation to being at a different level and having a lot of pedigree for a young player.

“He just didn’t have the opportunities or possibly wasn’t in the right club to push forward. But now he has come here and having played the majority of the game on Wednesday, his composure and ability was truly on show. So we are delighted to have him on board, I think he showed a great desire within himself as a player to get his career back on track by wanting to come down here.

“Now that he is in he has the opportunity to maximise the platform and hopefully go on to improve week by week. I’m sure everyone here will welcome Arthur to Kerry Football Club.”

Kerry FC welcome Finn Harps to Mounthawk Park on Friday (7.45pm) for their next First Division game. Last weekend the team had their first win home win, a 2-0 win over Ringmahon Rangers in the FAI Senior Cup.

The team has been drawn against Drogheda United in the next round (last 16) of the Cup.