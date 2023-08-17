Kerry FC prepare for ‘biggest game in the club’s history’ against Drogheda United in FA Cup

Midfielder Seán McGrath and manager Billy Dennehy excited by the prospect of facing Premier Division opposition this Friday evening

There’s obviously a touch of hyperbole at play here, the club is after all just a handful of months in existence, but this is still arguably “the biggest game in the club’s short history” to quote manager Billy Dennehy.

A second-round FAI Cup clash in Mounthawk Park, Premier Division opposition, a full house in prospect, it’s a massive, massive game. The type of game for which the club was founded.

The type of game this squad of players live for, the chance to test themselves, measure themselves against some of the best the domestic game has to offer in the form of Drogheda United.

Talking to midfield prompter Seán McGrath you can palpably feel the excitement emanating from him when you ask him about the prospect of facing the Drogs.

“Unbelievable to be fair,” the Ballyduff man enthuses.

"Probably the biggest game of my career to date as well, because it’s the first time facing Premier Division opposition in a competitive game. I think I played one or two Premier Division teams in friendlies, but in a competitive game it’s a different ball game to be fair.

"I can’t wait, the boys are the same. As soon as we saw the draw that’s what we wanted we were delighted, those are the games, especially when you’re young, that you want to play in against Premier Division in front of sold out crowds.

"We’ve nothing to lose, everything is there on the line, we just have to go for it. Can’t wait.”

It’s a similar story with the aforementioned Dennehy.

“It’s a fantastic occasion,” the Kerry FC boss stresses.

"It’s one that we’re all excited by and looking forward to. I think the people of Kerry and the supporters of the club, we’ve been on a real journey together.

"Friday against Drogheda is going to be another big challenge for us, but definitely one we’re all looking forward to.”

Therein lies the rub. Whatever else it is – huge, historic, exciting – there’s also at least a little bit of it that’s scary. Drogheda, eighth in the Premier Division, could cut loose and really do damage if Kerry aren’t 100% on their game.

"Not with me anyway,” McGrath says confidently when asked if the prospect is a daunting one.

"I just can’t wait. Waterford and Galway could compete in that division. Waterford and Cork will be interesting now to see because I think Waterford are a Premier Division side. I think they’re the best ball-playing team in our league by far.

"I think Galway are just big and physical and know how to grind out results. I don’t think facing Drogheda, in my opinion anyway, will be a massive difference to facing Galway and Waterford, so I think we can take some bit of [solace].

"We’ve played that standard already and we want to test ourselves against Drogheda as well.”

For the manager of the side maybe there’s a greater burden to worry about what might transpire, to considering what the opposition can bring to the table.

“I think Drogheda have been a fantastic job over recent years, considering the model that they have in relation to everybody else in their division,” Dennehy says.

“They’re obviously financially restricted compared to other teams in the league, but they’ve done a fantastic job over the last number of years. They’ve had a few changes of managers, they’ve had a lot of young hungry managers in the club in the last couple of years.

"Tim Clancy moved on to St Pats and Kevin Doherty is in now in the role and doing a fantastic job. We know it’s a great challenge for us, they’re obviously coming down to Kerry for the first time as well, but having watched the game against Derry they performed really well, they were well within the game after seventy minutes.

"They’re expecting to go through, but we’ll prepare as best we can and give ourselves every chance to create an upset on the day as well.”

The chances of an upset would seem to be fairly slim, Dennehy though is holding out some hope.

“I think a lot of that will be down to ourselves and how we start the game and our attitude and approach to the game,” he says when asked about the prospect of a surprise victory.

"Obviously being a very young group that’s probably been inconsistent this year, but you know over the last number of weeks the players have really improved and probably turned the corner in terms of understanding the league a lot of them.

"A lot of them coming into this league for the first time and playing first team football for the first time there is a lot of inexperience there and Drogheda are an experienced side and have many players who have played in the Premier Division for a long time now.

"They’ll be understanding of how to manage the game in certain situations and that will be new to a lot of our players as well so that will be a big challenge. We’ll be big underdogs going into the game, but it’s one that we’re looking forward to as well.”

The Kingdom’s approach will probably have to one of containment, with lessons learned against Waterford United and Galway United really coming into focus.

"Quite a bit actually with the approach that we’ll have,” Dennehy admits.

"As a club we always go in to focus on ourselves first and our own preparation and try to impose ourselves on it, but Drogheda will have their own threats who we’ll be well aware of.

"The biggest thing will be to manage the pace and the tempo of the game, because Drogheda are playing at a level where the games are that bit more quicker, more intense, the standard obviously would be higher in the Premier Division.

"It will be about managing those moments in the game and managing our energy levels, being compact at times when we need to be and these are all things the players have learned throughout the games you’ve mentioned [Galway and Waterford] and done really well in.

"I’m sure the players will be excited by this, but they’ll know that there will be certain situations where we’ll have to use all the experience we’ve got to now and use them as well to Friday.”

The Kerry boss is reporting a close to full deck of players to choose from for this Friday evening, and with players like Kennedy Amechi and Alex Ainscough stepping up to the place in recent weeks there’s a healthy competition for places within the squad.

A worrying tendency to cough up goal-scoring chances, however, makes this a decidedly tricky proposition for the League of Ireland newcomers. Drogheda should win and win well.

Verdict: Drogheda

FAI CUP SECOND ROUND

Kerry FC v Drogheda United

Friday, August 20

Mounthawk Park, 7.45pm