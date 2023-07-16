Kerry FC narrowly beaten by Longford Town as all four new signings make their debut for the League’s newcomers

Leo Gaxha’s goal from the penalty spot made it 1-1 after 48 minutes but the home team found a late winner from Cristian Magerusan in the 79th minute

Kerry's new signing Daniel Okwute challenges for the ball with Aaron Walsh of Longford Town in Saturday's First Division match at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photos by Adam Kowalczyk

Longford Town 2

Kerry FC 1

Kewrry FC suffered a sixth defeat on the trot after losing 2-1 away to Longford Town on Friday night, where goals from Gary Armstrong and substitute Cristian Magerusan gave Town a 2-1 the win at Bishopsgate extends their unbeaten streak to three games.

This was Kerry’s fifth successive game to lose by one goal, a statistic that will both give them some grounds for optimism and confidence, while at the same time leave them with more regrets and feelings of ‘what it’ as the team still awaits their second win in the First Division.

A poor opening twenty minutes produced little action with the visitors creating two half-chances, with new signing Martin Coughlan involved in both.

Coughlan shot well wide from inside the Longford box after just two minutes and five minutes later, the Abbeyfeale man latched onto a poor kick out by home goalkeeper Jack Brady, played a superb pass to Leonardo Gaxha only for the Kerry skipper to drag his shot well wide.

It took Longford 23 minutes to register their first shot on goal. Brilliant build up play involving Armstrong and Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh set up Jordan Adeyemo only for the striker to fire his effort well wide.

The Town almost took the lead on 36 minutes when a poor clearance from Kerry goalkeeper Lee Axworthy – who only signed to the club on Friday – was intercepted by O’Brien Whitmarsh, but his goal bound shot was somehow magnificently blocked by centre-half Samuel Aladesanusi.

Longford went ahead on 41 minutes with a brilliant strike from Armstrong. Shane Elworthy won a corner, and Adam Wixted’s corner was not cleared properly by the Kerry defence, the ball came out to Armstrong and his exquisite out swinging 25-yard shot evaded Axworthy and nestled in the far corner of the net.

The men from the Kingdom were back on level terms just two minutes after the restart courtesy of a penalty converted by Gaxha. Another new signing, Daniel Okwute was fouled inside the penalty area by Town defender Dylan Hand. Up stepped Gaxha and despite Brady getting his gloves on the ball, the Kerry captain despatched the spot kick.

Leo Gaxha celebrates his 48th minute equalising goal against Longford Town

Kerry goalkeeper Axworthy produced two quick-fire saves on 75 minutes to prevent the home side from regaining the lead. A curling shot from Wixted from just outside the box produced a fine save from Axworthy and he responded quickly to also stop Magerusan’s rebound effort from a tight angle on the right.

Gaxha came close for the Kingdom side just a minute later, but he fired into the Longford Town side netting.

Longford regained the lead on 79 minutes when substitute Magerusan headed home Wixted’s corner for his third goal of the season.

It was an embarrassing debut for Longford substitute Bastien Hery as he was only on the pitch for four minutes before receiving a straight red card after an incident with Kerry substitute Ronan Teahan. However, the home side comfortably held on to secure all three points.

Like Billy Dennehy has been busy in the July transfer window – he handed starts to the four players signed this month, Axworthy, Ethan Kos, Coughlan and Okwute – the Longford manager Stephen Henderson has been busy in the transfer window too with more new signings since the summer break. The addition of Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh before the break has proven to be an excellent signing, and since then, Lewis Temple, Adam Wixted, Bastien Hery, and the returning striker Jordan Adeyemo have further strengthened the panel.

Next up for Kerry FC is a FAI Cup tie at home to Ringmahon Rangers from Cork on Friday, July 21 at 7.45pm at Mounthawk Park.

LONGFORD TOWN: J Brady, A Walsh, O Hand, L Temple, K O’Connor (D Daly, 66); S Elworthy, G Armstrong, V Serdeniuk (C Magerusan, 67), A Wixted (J Giurgi, 80); J Adeyemo (J Doona, 66), B O’Brien Whitmarsh (B Hery, 88).

KERRY FC: L Axworthy; S O’Connell, S Aladesanusi, E Kos, N Gleeson (R Kelliher, 83), T Silong (R Teahan, 61), C Barrett, M Coughlan (M Keane, 80); S McGrath, D Okwute, L Gaxha.