Kerry FC midfielder Ronan Teahan is happiest being a student of the beautiful game

Eighteen-year-old Ronan Teahan has eschewed the football and basketball DNA in his family to carve out a career in soccer, and has already established himself a dynamic midfielder for Kerry FC. He spoke to Paul Brennan

Ronan Teahan, by his own admission, is a better student of the game than he is a student of the books. The 18-year-old is a couple of weeks away from sitting his Leaving Certificate exams in Colaiste na Sceilge but Teahan will probably me more focussed on Kerry FC’s games against Waterford and Athlone Town on the fifth and ninth of June than he might be on his English and Maths papers.