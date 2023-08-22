Kerry FC manager had ‘good conversation’ with FAI’s head of refereeing over decisions going against his team
Billy Dennehy called up Ian Stokes to talk about ‘some of the decisions that have gone against us’
Kerryman
Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy had what he describes as a “very good conversation” with the FAI’s Director of the Referees Department, Ian Stokes, to talk about what Dennehy say have been “very very clearly the wrong decisions” that have gone against his team since the start of the season.