Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says ‘that first win is for everyone who has supported the club in any way’

Kerry FC manager described his team – the youngest in the league by a long way – who beat Athlone Town as ‘fearless’

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy said he was as delighted for the team's supporters and everyone who has helped the club as he was for the players, who he said he was very proud of — © SPORTSFILE

Billy Dennehy described Kerry FC’s first ever League of Ireland win – Friday evening’s 3-2 win away to Athlone Town – as “a very special night for Kerry soccer” and that is exactly what it was.

There was never any doubt that a first win wouldn’t come, but after 13 games that yielded just two draws, when that elusive victory eventually came in Kerry FC’s 14th First Division game, there was more a sense of quiet satisfaction on Dennehy’s part that things are slowly but surely starting to fall into place, rather than falling apart as recent results might have suggested to the uninformed outsider.

“It’s been a lot longer coming than we would have liked and hoped for, but that is really for a lot of people outside this group as well, the players, the coaches, the Academy coaches and players, and all the supporters who have taken on this journey and we’re all in it together,” Dennehy said outside the Athlone Town Stadium, to be forever more known as the venue for Kerry FC’s historic win.

“It’s been difficult, and through the difficult moments everyone has stuck by us and helped us so much and given us the belief and the confidence to keep going. That first win is for everybody who has supported the club in any way since we’ve come into the league.”

Reflecting on the game, Dennehy was full of praise for the players, who – above all else – did the two things he asked most of them, starting the game with better focus and precision than they have being doing of late, and not to concede from a set-piece.

“We spoke before the game about starting the game right. We feel like when we do that the performance is a lot better and we did that, we started the game really well. The first goal from Ryan (Kelliher) was a great finish and we’re on the front foot, we’ve momentum, we’re pressing, we’re good on the transitions, and we’re counter-pressing in a lot of good areas where we’re winning the ball back,” Dennehy said.

“Obviously then we did tire a bit and that first (Athlone) goal gives them a bit of momentum as well so we kind of rode our luck at times. But Aaron (O’Sullivan) coming into the team, (making his) debut in goals at his age was an absolutely phenomenal performance. We know at this level out keeper is going to have to have a good game the majority of the time and it was a fantastic performance by him.

“I think overall the team can be very proud of what they did tonight. As I said, it’s the first win for Kerry at League of Ireland level and this now will give them belief going forward and also the Academy kids below them the belief that they can come and play at this level and win games too.”

Kerry did concede twice, that Pierrot goal in the 36th minute and then to Valeriy Dolia in the 67th minute, which brought the game to 2-2. But importantly Kerry FC didn’t concede from a set-piece, something that has been an Achilles heel of the team too often.

“It was the two biggest things we spoke about at the beginning of the week, starting the game right and not conceding at set-pieces, and the players stuck to their side of the bargain tonight,” the manager said.

“I couldn’t be prouder for all of them. We go through a lot, we’re an amateur club, we give so much time, we give so much work, and it’s for the people who keep on supporting us. In easy moments it’s easy to support teams, it’s in difficult moments where you see the real people who are around you as an individual as well. Obviously families have to suffer when you’re not winning games and the mood isn’t great at home, but those people are the people we represent when we’re on the pitch and to do that for them tonight… and we just want to acknowledge the support we’ve had from the start because it’s been very much appreciated and it was for everyone involved.

"Tonight is a result for a lot more people than just the team. The team earned it but it’s a for a lot of people associated with the club who’ve put a lot of effort into this. For the guys over in America as well, I’m sure they’re watching this, as we appreciate all the supports they’ve given us, as we hope to push on from here.”

Next up for Kerry FC are two home games, first against Bray Wanderers next Friday, followed by the visit of Wexford to Mounthawk Park a week later. Dennehy knows the value of Friday’s win against Athlone and what it can do for the club, inside and outside the whitewash.

“Everybody will obviously be excited to come to the next game now and the players will be full of confidence after winning tonight. Winning that first game means a lot. Look at our average tonight, it’s the youngest in the league by a long way. We had three or four seventeen-year-olds, we got such a young team, but they are fearless. I’ve coached a lot of these boys for nearly five years and I’m very proud of them because I probably demand a lot from them and push them a lot, but I know the quality and ability that they have. And now they can believe that they can play and compete at this level and they can push on from here.”