Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy praises ‘character, resilience and effort’ of the League’s youngest team

Dennehy: ‘Where we are at in this moment in time, we won’t always be here, but we won’t forget these days either, how difficult it was, when we do start progressing’

Sean McGrath, in action against Athlone Town on Friday night, had to retire early from the game after picking up an ankle injury. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

The recent 6-0 reversals at home to both Wexford FC and Waterford FC immediately spring to mind as discouraging ordeals, and while defeat was the order of the day again on this occasion, the 1-0 loss to Athlone Town felt different. With arguably the youngest team Kerry FC have fielded in their fledgling League of Ireland odyssey, this was a performance of great character and great conviction.

Having conceded to the visitors just past the half-hour mark, Billy Dennehy’s charges proceeded to take the contest by the scruff of the neck, totally dominating the second period. Athlone Town were put to the pin of their collar to survive, and they just about managed it.

“I’ve seen a lot of character, I’ve seen a lot of resilience, I’ve seen a lot of attributes from a young team, which a lot of senior teams might not have. When you consider that five or six of these boys are doing their Leaving Cert this week, and college exams, that they are playing three games in a week for the first time, the effort that they put in tonight is a credit to them, individually,” Dennehy said.

“I think it really showed what they’re trying to give back to Kerry, and what they’re trying to give back to the supporters. It’s difficult, we know that, we know the resources that other clubs have, you see Athlone today, and the amount of players that they’ve brought in from America and overseas.

“You look at us and the players that we have on the pitch representing Kerry. The pride is there, the effort is there, and we’re fighting so hard to get that first win at home. I thought it was going to come tonight. I thought if we just scored one, and it went to one-all, that we would have really went on and got the winner, but it just wasn’t to be tonight.”

Centre-forward Ryan Kelliher had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, and the Kerry FC number nine came closer than anybody to a second half equaliser, but his low right-footed drive was touched onto the post and behind for a corner by the impressive Enda Minogue.

“At times this year, on the transitions, we probably didn’t play as well as we could have, but tonight we were able to put a few passes together, we were able to move it from side to side a bit more, and that helped us to develop a bit of a rhythm, and create more chances and opportunities,” he added.

“But it’s about hitting the net and, unfortunately, it just wouldn’t fall for us tonight. Well it did, but we had one disallowed for a new rule that was brought in this year, about deflections, so we can’t seem to catch a break in that regard.

“As the second half went on, we probably had the majority of the possession, we spent most of the second half in their half, we created numerous chances, and that’s down to the players. The effort and the intensity that they put into this, their third game in seven days, not many sports at elite level do that, and these lads are dealing with Leaving Cert and college exams amongst it all.

“I’m very, very proud of the players. If you’re going to lose, there’s a way to lose. A few times this year, we’ve been disappointed with the way we’ve lost. We’ve felt we’ve let people down, the supporters down, and ourselves down. But tonight they should be very proud going into the break, and it will give them a big boost going into the second half of the season.”

The Kerry FC young guns stood up all over the pitch. From Samuel Aladesanusi’s outstanding shackling of Athlone Town dangerman Frantz Pierrot, through the tigerishness of Togor Silong in midfield, and onto the energetic exuberance of substitutes Sean O’Connell and Kennedy Amechi, they all impressed.

Togor Silong gets his head on the ball for Kerry FC against Athlone Town at Mounthawk Park

With the triple blow pre-match of losing Kevin Williams, Leo Gaxha and Nathan Gleeson to suspension, and then seeing the lively Sean McGrath succumb to an ankle injury just before half-time, it would have been easy for the hosts to feel sorry for themselves.

“When I say that to people, they ask are you really that young? And we are as a team, as a club, we’re really in our infancy, and that’s where the support of the supporters has been so crucial. At times here, when we’re losing games, the crowd are still helping the players. That allows them to bounce back quickly and go again, like tonight, and have the confidence to go again.

“I haven’t analysed that part (the suspensions) of it myself, I haven’t thought about it, but when you’re looking at it, Kevin (Williams) has been my captain for the last number of weeks, he’s been one of the stand-out players for us. Then no Leo (Gaxha), Sean McGrath goes off early, when you look at that, and the players that have come in tonight, and the performance they’ve put in, it’s a credit to them.

“We’ve had a lot of very tough days here, and although they lost tonight, and we’re still looking to win games and get points, there are ways that that happens. Tonight, the lads are just unfortunate not to get something from the game.

“On a night like tonight, our forward players could have had one or two goals each. It was just one of those games and, to be fair to their goalkeeper, he pulled off one or two very good saves. His positioning was very good, he was very secure on the crosses, and that helps a team when you’ve a keeper who can do that as well.

“Overall, in terms of the chances that we created, that was the most pleasing thing. As a player, you’re going to miss some, and you’re going to score some. But the way that we created them tonight, it was very pleasing overall.”

Kerry FC are now halfway through their first season in the League of Ireland. While they have been restricted to just one victory, and three draws, among a litany of defeats, Dennehy understands that they are learning lots of lessons that will be of benefit in the years to come.

“The first half of the season is probably the biggest learnings that I’ve had in football. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, I’ve analysed them every week myself, there have been a lot of tough days. When you’re surrounded by people who are striving to just put Kerry on a higher footing in this league, it’s very motivating and inspiring, because, in a sense, you’re playing for a bigger purpose.

“Doing it with a lot of these young lads, doing it with the people around the club who are helping and supporting, I do believe that we have a fantastic opportunity going forward. Where we are at in this moment in time, we won’t always be here, but we won’t forget these days either, how difficult it was, when we do start progressing.

“Moving forward, we’ll always have this to lean back on, to keep motivated to push on. There’s been a lot of learnings, a lot of mistakes, but a lot of desire to keep improving.”