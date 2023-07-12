Kerry FC linked with former Brentford FC youth team goalkeeper

New signings Ethan Kos and Martin Coughlan played with the U-19 team last weekend and could make their first team debuts away to Longford Town on Saturday

Kerry FC are understood to be considering signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with 22-year-old Lee Axworthy linked with a move to Mounthawk Park.

Axworthy, who has family links to Milltown, lives in England and was attached to Brentford FC where he played for the U-19 side, was involved in a number of U-23 squads, and even trained with The Bees’ first team on occasion.

He has played with several clubs in the London area such as London Colney FC, Hertford Town FC, Kings Langley FC and Welwyn Garden City.

The Kerryman understands that UCD and Wexford FC were interested in signing the highly-rated goalkeeper, but Axworthy’s Kerry links could see him sign for the League’s newest team.

Meanwhile, Kerry FC’s new signings Martin Coughlan and Ethan Kos, who were officially arrived at the club last week could be set to make their senior team debuts this Saturday away to Longford Town.

Neither Coughlan nor Kos – were were both in the match day squad last Friday – got game minutes in the agonising 3-2 loss to Treaty United at Mounthawk Park, but both played with the Kerry FC under-19 team at the weekend, and one or both could make their senior debut in Longford.

“We trained [Monday] and I think because the players are so young that they bounce back very quick in relation to how they train and getting ready for the next game. The new lads that have come in have trained really well this week and are in the frame to play too, so that livens up the competition in the squad as well in relation to upcoming games,” manager Billy Dennehy said.

“With Ethan coming in he hasn’t played a game in a while but he has trained really well, he has played with the under-19s to get a bit of match sharpness and he did really well. Martin was similar.”