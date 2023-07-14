Kerry FC have to target at least a draw and another league point away to Longford Town

Kerry FC have picked up just six points from 22 games so reaping another four to get to double figures from their remaining 14 games has to be the minimum target now

Another weekend another game for Kerry FC. The difference this time is that the Kingdom are in action on Saturday evening, which may or may not be a welcome novelty for Billy Dennehy’s team, but the primary focus – as it always is – will be to come away from Longford Town with a point or points in the bag.

At this stage in the season no one is disabused of the fact that Kerry FC will finish bottom of the First Division, and well off ninth place at that. For the league’s new comers it has to be about reaching smaller targets now, of achieving scorable goals. That first home still awaits.

Getting to double points in the division, too, has to be attainable, and with just six points earned from 22 games, that means four more have to be won from the 14 games remaining. Getting a point away to Longford must be a realistic target, if only that Kerry’s away record is every bit as good as their home form, as well as the fact that Longford have won just five games themselves.

“Every game we go into we try to get something out of the game,” manager Billy Dennehy told The Kerryman on Tuesday. “Longford have made a couple of signings in the window as well so they’re in the same mind-frame as us or any team in the bottom half of the table, and that’s trying to get a few wins on the board, a few more points on the board.

“The two times that we played there wasn’t a whole pile between the teams but we know with the travelling involved, with the match day as it is, that we’ll have to be at our best to try and get something out of the game. Again, that will come down to the performance, making sure that we are a bit more solid early in the game because we gave away an early goal up there the last time.”

New signings martin Coughlan and Ethan Kos didn’t get match minutes in the agonising 3-2 loss to Treaty United last Friday, but both played with the Kerry FC under-19 team at the weekend, and one or the other or both could make their senior debut in Longford.

“We trained [Monday] and I think because the players are so young that they bounce back very quick in relation to how they train and getting ready for the next game. The new lads that have come in have trained really well this week and are in the frame to play too, so that livens up the competition in the squad as well in relation to upcoming games,” Dennehy said.

“With Ethan [Kos] coming in he hasn’t played a game in a while but he has trained really well, he has played with the under-19s to get a bit of match sharpness and he did really well. Martin [Coughlan] was similar.”

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Longford Town v Kerry FC

Saturday, July 15

Bishopsgate, Co Longford

Kick-off at 7.30pm