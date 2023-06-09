Kerry FC have three players suspended for visit of Athlone Town

Kerry FC welcome the only side they have beaten so far in the First Division to Mounthawk Park for their Friday night game

The easy reach is to suggest that this is as good a chance as they have had all season to get that first home win. After all, hasn’t Kerry FC gone to the Athlone Town Stadium and pulled off a remarkable 3-2 win up there, the team’s one and only win of what has been a tough first half to their first League of Ireland season.

Not so fast. First of all, as much as that win was an outlier for Kerry FC, the same could – sort of – be said about the loss for Athlone Town. Okay, it hasn’t been their only defeat; they have, in fact, lost eight times this season, but they have also won eight times and drawn twice, a record that has reaped them 26 points and has them third in the division behind runaway leaders Galway United and the clear second best side in the division, Waterford FC. In other words, take out the two clubs that are clearly head and shoulders above every other, and Athlone Town are leaders of the pack.

If that isn’t enough to temper expectations of back to back wins over the Westmeath based club, consider that the home side will be without three players tonight who are each serving a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards. And not just any three players, but three of the best.

Kevin Williams, Leo Gaxha and Nathan Gleeson will be frustrated bystanders at Mounthawk Park this evening (7.45pm kick-off), and the unavailability of the trio forces manager Billy Dennehy’s hand in a way he would rather not have it forced.

Williams has been the ever-present rock at the heart of the Kerry FC defence, and his physical strength, game nous and leadership (he has worn the captain’s armband when club captain Matt Keane hasn’t played) will be sorely missed.

Gaxha is another regular starter, and brings energy and creativity to the midfield, while Glesson has become a regular strike partner to Ryan Kelliher, and is another who brings height and power to the team.

All three started in the away win at Athlone four weeks ago, with Gleeson scoring Kerry’s second goal after 21 minutes. Athlone goalkeeper Vladislav Velikin is also suspended for this evening’s fixture.

Dennehy will, of course, view those absentees as an opportunity for others to step up, but it will be a tough ask for all three to be replaced like for like.

Of more pressing concern for Dennehy will be getting heads clear and focussed after last Monday’s 6-0 thumping by Waterford in Mounthawk Park. Notwithstanding Waterford’s undoubted class and form, that was a serious dent to the Kerry FC confidence, particularly coming three days after a brilliant 0-0 draw away to Finn Harps.

That was, of course, Kerry’s only clean sheet out of 18 games, and perhaps a repeat of that should be as much the priority tonight as chasing goals without Gaxha and Gleeson.

Right now, one assumes all concerned would snap up a scoreless draw and another league point, and with tough games away to Bray Wanderers and Galway United next up before the end of the month, perhaps good defence would be the best form of attack this evening against a team that has conceded the fourth highest number of goals in the league, behind Treaty United, Finn Harps and Kerry FC.