Kerry FC face tricky weekend with two games in the space of four days

Kerry FC travel away to face Treaty United on Friday evening, and to Cobh on Bank Holiday Monday to face Ramblers

Kerry FC's Sean McGrath in action against Treaty United for the League of Ireland Mens First Division at Mounthawk Park earlier in the campaign Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

There really is no rest for the wicked in this league. As hard an adjustment as it’s been for this Kerry FC squad to get used to so many high intensity games coming week on week, the league throws another curve ball their way this week with a pair of games just days apart.

Billy Dennehy’s men will negotiate Treaty United this Friday evening in Market's Field and then on Bank Holiday Monday will travel to St Coleman’s Park to face Cobh Ramblers for the first time since the opening round.

“It’s another challenge for us having two games in a short space of time,” Dennehy says.

"It’s the first time we’ll have done this now, so it’s how we manage that situation in terms of both games and players minutes-wise. Playing the Friday game and having an eye on the Monday game as well… but ultimately our full focus will just be on Treaty first.

"We’ll train this week with Treaty in mind. Myself and the staff will work in the background on Cobh, but overall we’ll just be fully focused on Treaty. The mind-set of us as a club and as a group of people is we try to win every game, we haven’t managed to do that yet, but the ambition and the pride hasn’t changed.

"We go into every game full believing we can win. The Galway game, the 9-1 game, was a very difficult night for all of us, but maybe it’s a bit of naivety, but we were still going into the game the other night thinking we had a chance to win it and that’s what we’re striving to do.

"We’re looking to build all the time on that, but we're still a bit away. Friday gives us another opportunity to get that first win. A lot of the players are growing a little bit. Trip did really well the other night, very unlucky not to score.

"A lot of the younger players are getting minutes into their legs. I think the overall group is contributing a lot more, which is what we’re going to need, because we’re going to need a lot of those players now over the next two games in a short space of time.”

With that in mind it’s good news for the Gallowsfield native that his squad is edging towards a clean bill of heath for the first time, with one important proviso.

“Jonathan Hanafin went off the other day with a muscular injury, he has physio now tonight and he’ll be giving his own individual programme so hopefully he’ll be available for Friday,” Dennehy continues.

"Other than that I think it’s the opposite, we’re finally getting a lot of players back who were missing for the first round of games. They’re coming back now in training now, getting more and more minutes under their belt coming off from the bench.

"We’re probably in a better position that way than we were for the last number of weeks. Again hopefully those players will come into the fold now and give us as coaches, a bigger selection process to pick from for each game.”

After an impressive first half performance against Galway United last weekend, there’s probably increased hope that the Kingdom’s first win must be around the corner.

“I want three [points] from Friday, it would be nice, but we know it’s going to be another difficult game going up to Treaty,” the first team boss says.

"People look at the performance on Friday and say ‘ye have a great chance of winning now’… it doesn’t work like that. You have to really approach this game as a blank sheet again. Treaty to be fair to them, find ways to get results.

"Even in our home game it was one-all. We felt we could have won the game, but they got a result out of that game. They got a result out of the Cobh game recently. In fairness to Tommy [Barrett] he’s done a great job there over the last number of years in what he’s done.

"They’ve got to the play-offs, they’ve been in a cup semi-final. They find a way to get result within games and that’s something that we're still striving to do in our own club. They’ll be fully focussed on getting a win on Friday night and we know how difficult it’s going to be.

"From our side the players will have a lot of confidence from that first half in particular. When I analysed the game myself, watched it back, it was only fifteen minutes that cost us really against Galway.

"It was fifteen minutes of lapsed concentration. It wasn’t the rest of the game. We did take a lot of confidence from that.”

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Treaty United v Kerry FC

Friday, April 28

Market’s Field, 7.45pm

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC

Monday, May 1

St Coleman's Park, 5pm