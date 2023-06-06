Kerry FC drawn to play Ringmahon Rangers in FAI Senior Cup first round

Billy Dennehy’s team, currently struggling in the First Division, will have home venue for their first ever FAI Cup game against Munster Senior League club Ringmahon Rangers

Kerry FC will play Ringmahon Rangers from Cork in their first ever Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup, in what is a tricky but very winnable Munster derby for the League of Ireland newcomers.

Kerry FC were drawn first in the fifth pairing of this afternoon’s open draw of the remaining 32 teams in the FAI Cup, which hands Billy Dennehy’s team an important home venue at Mounthawk Park, and the team will need a strong support to get them over the winning line against the Munster Senior League outfit from Cork city.

The round of 32 games are to be played on the week ending July 23, which means Kerry FC have five more First Division games to play in the league before they take on Ringmahon Rangers in about seven weeks.

Speaking at the draw, which was conducted by FAI President Gerry McAnaney, and Derek Coughlan, 1998 FAI Cup final winner with Cork City, Kerry FC’s Leo Gaxha said “the draw is the draw, we’ll go into that game fully prepared for it and take it seriously”.

The draw has thrown up a few all Premier Division ties with current league leaders Shamrock Rovers drawn away to Dundalk, and a big Dublin derby between Bohemians FC and Shelbourne FC, who lie fourth and fifth respectively at the moment. Drogheda United at home to Sligo Rovers is the third all Premier Division tie, while reigning FAI Cup champions Derry City start their title defence at home to Athlone Town in The Brandywell.

Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup First Round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic FC

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians FC v Shelbourne FC

Portlaoise AFC v Skerries Town FC

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers FC

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic FC v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United FC v St Patrick's CYFC

Gorey Rangers AFC v Rockmount AFC

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United FC v Finn Harps

Wexford FC v Avondale United FC

St Michael's AFC v Waterford FC

Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic

UCD AFC v Cobh Ramblers