Kerry FC defender Rob Vasiu believes the team is ‘well good enough to be much higher in the table’

Kerry FC defender Rob Vasiu in action against Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity First Division at Mounthawk Park in Tralee last month. The teams play each other again tonight in the Carlisle Grounds in Bray. Photo by Sportsfile

It wasn’t easy for Rob Vasiu to make an early impression for Kerry FC. Studying Maths Science in Galway, the 19-year-old full-back had to spend his college terms in the West, thus truncating his time with the rest of his colleagues in Tralee.

However, the versatile performer didn’t let distance stifle his progression. Now back in his home town for the summer holidays, and with twelve starts and two substitute appearances from 19 games, Vasiu has well and truly arrived as a dependable performer for Billy Dennehy’s side.

As Kerry FC return from the mid-season break with a tricky trip to the Carlisle Grounds to play Bray Wanderers this evening (7.45pm), seeking to end a five-game goal drought, the Tralee teenager believes there is much more to come from himself, and the team in general.

“In terms of my performances, there are certain aspects of my games that I would still like to improve on. I mean I would like to offer more attacking, I haven’t got an assist yet this season, and I really want to get an assist, or score a goal. I want to support more up front,” he said.

“I know we’re a very defensive team, at the moment, so it’s harder to do, but that’s one part of my game I’m looking to improve on. I’m satisfied that I’ve been able to keep up with the pace of the level. Before coming into the season, I was worrying, it’s seniors, it’s a step-up, how will I handle it? But I think I’ve gotten on fine so far. But there are definitely areas that I need to improve.”

Vasiu pinpoints the recent 6-0 defeat to Waterford FC at Mounthawk Park as a real eye-opener of an experience. This was the one afternoon where he felt that the opposition were just too good. But that certainly hasn’t been the case in many other games this season.

“For me, I wasn’t playing in that away game up in Galway (9-1 defeat), but the one that sticks out for me is losing 6-0 to Waterford. That’s the only game that I can think back on, and look at my own performance, and say that I was well off the mark there. I could see there was a clear difference in levels,” he said.

“But the rest of them, a lot of them have been so close that it’s just small margins that have decided the games. That’s what excites me, even Billy [Dennehy] was saying it, you look at Athlone Town who are third, and how far are we actually off them?

“I can look at the team that we have, and I know that we’re well good enough to be much higher in the table. Obviously I’m not saying that we should be near the top, but I do think the players we have are more than capable to be doing better.

“That’s exciting for me, because I don’t look at it as a negative. I look at it as a means of saying that we can do better, there’s more potential in us, absolutely.”

Whether operating as an orthodox full-back, or a wing-back, whether on the left or the right, the Tralee teenager has grown in confidence the more matches that he has played. He is now far more comfortable in his surroundings, and in the players around him.

“It’s not been too tough to adapt because, at the end of the day, we’re not really a ball playing team, so there’s not been that much receiving the ball and looking out to play. It’s mostly defending, and the basics of defending stay the same, whether on the right or on the left,” he explained.

“I love being down here, being with the team all the time, and training with them, and being fully focused on soccer. Being up in Galway, at times, it is tougher, and having to train on my own at times, you might feel that you’re a bit left out of the team. You don’t get that connection with the boys.

“It feels now like I am more and more part of the team. That’s what I said, being in Galway at the start, I wasn’t playing at all, and it felt like I wasn’t part of the team at all. But that’s completely down to my decision to be in Galway.

“Now that I’ve been playing the last couple of games, I feel that I’m making more of a contribution to the team. It feels great, to be honest, and that’s what everyone wants, to be playing and doing well for the team. Giving your all, that’s all you can do.

“It wouldn’t be my style, to be shouting in the dressing-room, or speaking up like that. Maybe as I get older, I might be that type of person. You can be a leader in many different ways. You can be a leader by the way that you play. It’s not always about speaking up, and all that.”

While it is another away fixture for Kerry FC tonight, the former St Brendan’s Park underage player, and the rest of his team-mates, simply cannot wait to get the first home win under their belts, whenever that does happen. They want to reward what has been a very loyal fan-base.

“There is so much hunger. You might think that the way that the performances are going that hunger levels are falling down, but the more the games go on, the more hunger you get. The fans contribute so much to that. So many of them are sticking around and supporting us, even when results aren’t going our way,” Vasiu said.

“That really makes a massive difference. When you show up to a game, and the stand is sold out, anytime you make an attack, they’re all cheering us on. Any defensive play that we make, they’re always cheering us on. That only adds to the hunger. We’re all looking forward to giving the fans the first home win now.”

The next opportunity to make Mounthawk Park history won’t come around for a fortnight, until Treaty United arrive in Tralee. Before then, there is a return to Galway, and this evening’s visit to Wicklow. Kyle Walker fan Vasiu is more than ready for what the second half of the season brings.

“I like [Walker’s] pace, I definitely like to look at the way he plays, because he is so pacey, and I like to think of myself as pacey. I know that he plays in a totally different system, but I look up to players like that. What they do, what they offer going forward, and I try to base my game off that.

“I wouldn’t ask for any wishes [for the second half of the season], you make your own luck. We’ll give it our all, this is a long-term project, so we want to create everything ourselves. I wouldn’t be hoping on luck, or wishes or anything like that, we’ll do it ourselves.”

Rob Vasiu has already made giant strides this season. With the mentality that he possesses, it’s clear to see that this is only the beginning. Like so many of his young Kerry FC team-mates, their upward trajectory is barely in its infancy.