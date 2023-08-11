Kerry FC defender Hannafin implores team to stay fully switched on against Wexford FC this evening

Jonathan Hannafin: ‘If you switch off, or your man spins you, or you lose your man for a second, you’re praying to the gods that it’s not going to go in the back of the net’

Togor Silong on the ball for Kerry FC against Wexford FC when the teams met in their First Division game at Mounthawk Park, Tralee in May, a game the visiting team won 6-0

As Kerry FC make the trip to Ferrycarrig Park this evening for a meeting with Wexford FC (7.45pm), centre-half Jonathan Hannafin has urged his side to end the lapses in concentration that pock-marked Monday’s draw with Cobh Ramblers in Tralee.

Kerry face a Wexford side that has climbed into the top half of the First Division; they currently sit in fifth place with a respectable nine wins and five draws from 26 games. Though Wexford’s recent form has been patchy – they come into this evening game having lost 1-0 at home to Waterford FC, and before that they had a 2-2 draw away to Cobh Ramblers – they certainly won’t fear Kerry FC having taken maximum points off them in the previous two meetings.

The first of those was a 2-1 home win at Ferrycarrig Park on St Patrick’s Day, with Leo Gaxha scoring a late consolation, but it was the return match in Tralee that should worry manager Billy Dennehy a lot more. Wexford won 6-0 at Mounthawk Park in late May, and despite Kerry having made some significant signings since, the League’s newcomers will have to be on guard against a similar rout by a team that can take a lot of scoring chances that come their way.

Hannafin is certainly aware of the need for himself and he fellow defenders – and the whole team – to remain fully switched on for the entirety of the games. After taking a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute against Cobh last Monday, Kerry failed to keep the momentum going. Briefly switching off on two occasions from balls into the box, they conceded two goals to turn what could have been a first home league win of the season into a frustrating share of the spoils.

Nonetheless, by general consensus, this was one of the best footballing displays of the campaign from the fledgling First Division outfit, and Hannafin is hoping that the positives will continue to outweigh the negatives heading to Wexford.

“We would have been aware of Cobh. We know about their long throws, corners, free-kicks, they’re very strong. Their back three are huge, to be fair. We were aware that when the ball goes dead, we’ve got to come alive. Maybe there was a five-second switch-off and, at this level, that’s all it takes,” he said.

“If you switch off, or your man spins you, or you lose your man for a second, you’re praying to the gods that it’s not going to go in the back of the net. Unfortunately, we got penalised twice. Overall, we would be very, very disappointed that we didn’t get the win.”

At the same time, considering they were up against impressive attacking talents in the Cobh pair of Wilson Waweru and Jack Doherty, Hannafin was hugely satisfied with Kerry FC’s front three of Sean McGrath, Ryan Kelliher and Leo Gaxha.

“You look at Wilson (Waweru) down from Galway, Jack Doherty has been around the league for a long, long time, then you see the likes of Sean McGrath, Leo (Gaxha), Ryan Kelliher scoring two, these boys can punch with the best of them.

“We’re down here, and some people might be questioning us, but these boys can play at any level, and it showed on Monday. They were very comfortable, they were picking up good pockets, and they were creating a lot of chances.”

Kerry FC defender Jonathan Hannafin

Ending an eight-game losing streak was important as Kerry go on their travels again this evening. Another significant plus point was the towering display of Hannafin’s fellow central defender, young American Ethan Kos, a recent enough arrival at Mounthawk Park.

“He’s Captain America isn’t he?” the Tralee native said. “He’s been colossal since he came into the club, honestly, and probably detrimental to my starting position at times. He’s a good influence in the dressing-room, he’s a good, honest pro, he’s good in the air, he’s good with his feet, he’s a real, real asset.

“He will grow because he is still quite young. He’s learning on the job as well. Give him another ten or 15 games. He’s brilliant.”

Encouraging signs are clear to see in this Kerry FC journey. Can they now pick up a morale-boosting victory in Wexford before Drogheda United head to Tralee in the FAI Cup next week? That would be a serious confidence-booster.