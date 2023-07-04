Kerry FC confirm the signing of American Ethan Kos from UCD

Abbeyfeale native and former Kerry FC Academy player Martin Coughlan is also understood to be close to signing for Kerry FC

Ethan Kos has signed to play for Kerry FC, becoming the second American on the books at Mounthawk Park

Kerry Football Club has confirmed signing of Ethan Kos, an 22-year-old American who has been studying at and playing for University College Dublin (UCD) for the last four years.

Kos signs for Kerry FC following the conclusion of his studies in UCD where he played college football during his academic years, winning a Harding Cup in 2019 with UCD AFC.

The Californian arrived in Ireland in 2019 and during his time with UCD he played Leinster Senior League, FAI Intermediate Cup and the CUFL. Previous to that, Kos played for Strikers FC and Pateadores in Huntington Beach, California, and his coaches there moved on to Culture FC, something Kos is very proud of. Kos also had a brief spell playing in Sweden before moving to Ireland and committing to UCD in the League of Ireland.

Kos is the second American to sign for Kerry FC, with Alex Ainscough signing from Boston Bolts before the season got underway in February. Kos, who is six foot tall, is a versatile defender, who is comfortable at centre back and left back, and he will give manager Billy Dennehy more choice in the backline for the remainder of the season.

The American, will wear the no.5 jersey, told kerryfc.com: “It’s no secret that something special is going on here at Kerry FC, and being part of the inaugural season is a great honour. From the first moment I arrived it was apparent just how important this is to everyone in the club, and is something that I am proud to be a part of. I look forward to playing at Mounthawk Park, and representing Kerry FC. Up the Kingdom!”

First team manager Billy Dennehy said: “Ethan is an American lad who expressed a real interest in coming to us here in Kerry FC. He has a lot of experience playing in different leagues and was in Sweden most recently. But like that, he came into training here and has fitted in really well. He is a player that understands the model we have in relation to being an amateur club and his attitude outside of training time is vital to match preparation and individual work.

“Ethan is a player that will be fully immersed in trying to further develop his career and he is delighted to be here in Kerry to help maximise that opportunity. He will be a great addition to the club going forward."

Kerry FC are understood to be close to signing former Treaty United player Martin Coughlan

With the transfer window open since last Saturday, it is understood that Kerry FC are also hoping to have secured the signature of Martin Coughlan in time for the visit of Treaty United to Mounthawk Park on Friday.

A debut this weekend would mean Coughlan would make his Kerry FC debut against his former club Treaty United, after the Abbeyfeale native parted ways with the Limerick city club a few weeks ago.

Coughlan is a former Kerry FC Academy player, who played with the club in the SSE Airtricity U-17 and U-19 Leagues, and would strengthen the midfield options at Mounthawk Park.

Coughlan, who Billy Dennehy would be familiar with from the player’s time with the Kerry FC Academy, signed for Cobh Ramblers in early 2020 and played with the Cork club for 18 months. The central midfielder then signed for Treaty United in February 2022, and made 27 competitive appearances for the Limerick city club.

This season the 23-year-old came on as a late substitute against Kerry FC in the second game in the league, a 1-1 draw in Tralee, and was again a late substitute in Treaty’s 4-0 win over Kerry FC in Limerick in late April.

Meanwhile, Kerry FC have confirmed that Kalen Spillane, Mark Carey, Cormac Buckley and Junior Ankomah have all left the club.