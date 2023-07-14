Kerry FC confirm signing of Lee Axworthy who was goalkeeper with Brentford FC in London

Axworthy has strong family links to Milltown and Lispole and will be, according to manager Billy Dennehy, ‘a big addition to us on and off the pitch’

Kerry FC have signed former Brentford FC goalkeeper Lee Axworthy on a permanent deal, bringing to four the number of new signings in the last week.

Earlier this week The Kerryman revealed that Axworthy was linked with a move to Kerry FC, and the club this afternoon confirmed that the Dublin born goalkeeper has, indeed, made the move from across-channel in what will be his first taste of League of Ireland football.

Born in Dublin, Axworthy lived in the United Kingdom until he was six before moving to Mid Kerry and attending primary school in Milltown. His grandparents are from Milltown and he has an aunt living in Lispole so his Kerry roots are strong and certainly played a big part in his decision to sign to the Mounthawk Park based club.

Axworthy’s football career began in St Albans City before he joined Brentford under-19s at the age of 16 before going on to the Brentford ‘B’ team set up and training alongside the main team. He made multiple appearances at under-23 level facing the likes of West Brom and Oxford United.

In recent years, Axworthy has been playing non-league football in the UK for the likes of Kings Langley FC, Hertford Town and Welwyn Garden City in the Southern League.

Kerry FC’s new goalkeeper will wear the number 32 shirt for the remainder of the season, and will vie with Callan Scully, Aaron O’Sullivan and Wayne Guthrie to play between the posts. Guthrie is currently out injured and Scully has been the first choice no.1 for the last few games, but Axworthy is sure to have designs on forcing his way into the team as first choice goalkeeper.

Speaking on his signing for the League of Ireland newcomers, Axworthy said: “I wanted to come home to Ireland to explore a few opportunities with different clubs but the one that made the most sense was here in Kerry as it is an exciting project to be part of. It’s not often you get the opportunity to join a brand new club.

"I’m looking forward to representing a place that’s close to my heart and helping them to get some points on the board in the second half of the season. I have been made very welcome and I’m really enjoying spending some time with my family too. I’m ready to go and it’s great to be back home!

“I feel like I have some gained some solid experience in England that will help me in the LOI and hopefully can help the lads too.”

Kerry FC team manager Billy Dennehy said: "Lee is a young goalkeeper who has a great pedigree in the game, especially from his time with Brentford as well as other clubs in the UK. He reached out to the club in relation to coming in training, given his family ties to the county.

"I knew straight away he was a player with a great background in the game, given his understanding and ability. But he was probably at a bit of a crossroads in his career like many young players, travelling around trying to find a suitable fit and finding somewhere where you are comfortable to push forward.

"Even though he was only in with us for a few days, Lee got the feeling from us here in Kerry FC and showed a great desire to wear the Kerry shirt despite other opportunities in the league. For him to want to come to our group just shows the type of environment we offer our players here. So yeah, delighted to have Lee here, I think he will be a big addition to us on and off the pitch and I’m excited to see him togged off in Kerry FC gear.”

Axworthy is the fourth signing for Kerry FC in this July transfer window following on from Martin Coughlan and Ethan Kos joining last week, and the news earlier today that Killarney native and former Kerry FC Academy player Daniel Okwute signing from Stockport County on a permanent deal.

Kerry FC are away to Longford Town in their next First Division game on Saturday evening (7.30 kick-off).