Kerry FC concede another four goals as Cobh Ramblers compound a miserable weekend for Billy Dennehy’s team

Two-nil down at half time, Kerry FC conceded two more in St Colman’s Park before Ryan Kelliher scored a late consolation goal

Cobh Ramblers 4

Kerry FC 1

Less than 72 hours after the last of Treaty United’s four goals went in against Kerry FC in Limerick, the league’s newcomers were hit for another four goals at the other end of the province, with Cobh Ramblers cruising to a 4-1 win this evening at St Colman’s Park. It is a result that will sting Billy Dennehy and his players hard because they actually played quite well for much of the game, but their propensity for conceding early and not that lack of really cutting edge in attack continues to bedevil them.

That Ryan Kelliher scored a late goal against Cobh will be no consolation at all really, not when Kerry conceded in the third minute, were 2-0 down at half time, and were undone by Ramblers better economy with the ball and ability to put the ball in the net.

Not for the first time this season, an early goal for the opposition knocked Kerry back before they could even get going, this time Wilson Waweru giving Cobh the lead in the third minute.

Kerry, to their credit, tried to get on the front foot from the first whistle and they won a corner inside the first minute after Trpimir Vrljicak picked out Sean McGrath in the box. Leonardo Gaxha’s ball was cleared at the near post by Jason Abbott and Cobh quickly broke down the right wing, with Tiernan O’Brien carrying the ball deep, but he ran out of room and the ball went out of play.

However, Callan Scully’s goal-kick – the Tipperary man was replacing the injured Wayne Guthrie in goal – was blocked by Waweru and the striker got to the loose ball before the Kerry defence. He sprinted into the box and rolled in the opening goal with just three minutes gone.

Kerry pushed up from the restart and Cian Barrett managed to pick out Gaxha with a long ball into the box but Michael McCarthy got there before the winger and won possession back for his side.

The next Kerry chance fell to Vrljicak but his run down the right ended in the ball going just over the intended target.

Once Kerry settled they had to deal with a low shot from Waweru, and Scully reacted instantly to keep his side in the game. They broke quickly and Vrljicak set Kelliher up on the edge of the penalty area. Cobh stitched themselves together just in time and stopped the Killarney local from shooting.

With half an hour played, the Ramblers won a corner and Abbott’s ball in was punched into the air by Scully. It landed at the feet of Tiernan O’Brien and he finished neatly from right in front of the posts to make it 2-0 to Cobh.

Cobh Ramblers started the second half by scoring their third goal, with Charlie Lyons heading in a corner at the back post.

Dennehy brought on Matthew Keane and Nathan Gleeson, and this was the catalyst for a complete change in the flow of the game. Kerry started dominating possession and they pushed Cobh deep into their own half. The only real chance that they created during this spell was a bicycle kick from Gaxha, which rattled the crossbar. Scully also put a long ball into the box and it narrowly missed an unmarked Kelliher.

Still, for all that Kerry pressure, there was no let up from Cobh. They were almost pinned into their own box, but they found a way around this by sending the ball over the top. Lee Steacy picked out Claudio Osorio and he squared the ball to Liam Kervick. The substitute knocked the ball in with one of his first touches inside the area, and that was Cobh’s fourth goal.

Sean McGrath sent the ball to Kelliher to score a late consolation goal in the 82nd minute but it was just that: small consolation.

It was an encouraging performance by Kerry in some ways, but a 4-1 loss is what it is. Undone by Waweru’s early goal, Kerry were chasing the game from the third minute.

Next Friday Kerry face Longford Town in Mounthawk Park.

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy (Darragh Burke, 79); Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru (Jake Hegarty, 78), Conor Drinan, Luke Desmond (Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, 78), Claudio Osorio, Dale Holland (Callum Stringer, 60), Tiernan O’Brien (Liam Kervick, 72), Jason Abbott.

KERRY FC: Callan Scully; Robert Vasiu, Sean McGrath, Ryan Kelliher, Leonardo Gaxha (Alex Ainscough, 69), Sean Kennedy (Kennedy Amechi, 83), Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Trpimir Vrljicak (Nathan Gleeson, 55), Cian Barrett, Ronan Teehan (Matthew Keane, 55).

Referee: Mark Patchell