Kerry FC brought back down to earth by clinical Bray Wanderers

Two second half goals see the Wicklow men take the spoils from Mounthawk Park

Kerry FC goalkeeper Aaron O'Sullivan makes a save during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Kerry and Bray Wanderers at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry FC 0

Bray Wanderers 2

Even though they lost the game, and in the round you’d have to say they deserved to lose it, it was nevertheless another creditable display for Kerry FC in their two-nil defeat at the hands of Bray Wanderers.

For the first time in their short history, Kerry FC came into the game off the back of a win and there was times the confidence garnered from that shone through as they played some really positive stuff. More so in the first half, than before they went behind in the second to be fair.

There was still a lot of fight to the home side in Mounthawk Park even then with dogged defending by the likes of Kevin Williams and Samuel Aladesanusi, hard tacking by Ronan Teahan and Togor Silong, hard running by Nathan Gleeson and Leo Gaxha and some deft touches by our man-of-the-match Seán McGrath.

Despite last week’s win it’s important to remember that all of this is still a learning curve for the Kingdom and that Bray Wanderers are a club, and a side, with oodles of experience and, even in the face of all that, Billy Dennehy’s men fronted up really well.

Other than the first five or ten minutes the Kingdom more than held their own in the first half. After fifteen seconds or so Kerry could have been behind with Gerard Shortt hitting a snapshot just wide, following an unfortunate turnover by Ronan Teahan.

Despite that early faux pas, the Cahersiveen man was simply immense for the green machine in the first half, the quality of his tacking exceptional, his play on the ball equally as impressive with some surging runs and some very decent passing.

Still it took Kerry at least ten minutes to feel their way into the game by which time Bray had at least another couple of chances, albeit nothing overly or overtly clear-cut.

Kerry won their first corner of the half nine minutes in, but it wasn’t until Nathan Gleeson earned the second that one really felt the Kingdom were coming into their own.

Leo Gaxha and Seán McGrath playing a neat one-two with the corner, before Gaxha too firmly struck his cross. Unfortunate in the moment, but it was evidence for growing confidence on the home side’s part.

All that said they still had to be on their game defensively with the likes of Ben Feeney lurking at times rather menacingly and Dane Massey showing all of his experience to set the tone.

Kerry forced a first save from Alex Moody in the Bray net on the quarter hour, with the Wanderers earning a corner in short order themselves. Max Murphy’s effort just flicked wide by Feeney.

The goals at both ends could possibly have been rattled on least a couple of occasions by then, but come the end of the half one would have to say the better chances actually fell to the home side.

McGrath – increasingly influential – was spraying around the ball nicely and could have set Gaxha free on a couple of occasions, but marginal off-sides and top-class awareness by Moody kept the Kingdom at bay.

For all Kerry’s good play Bray could’ve been in for a goal on 34 minutes with Massey forcing a save from Aaron O’Sullivan. Kerry rounded out the half with a trio of really good chances.

The first started by a Teahan sliding tackle, McGrath and Ryan Kelliher combining before McGrath shot over the bar on the cut back. Then just into injury time at the end of the half Cian Barrett picked out Gaxha who was fouled. The resultant free ended with Kevin Williams being denied a goal by some excellent Bray defending.

At nil-all at half-time, things were looking positive for the home side heading into the second half, and they started the it encouragingly enough too to their credit.

Five minutes in, though, Wanderers’ opener arrived with Darren Craven crossing forcing a parry from O’Sullivan, which ended up in Harry Groome’s path and the Bray midfielder made no mistake – 0-1.

The Wicklow men were nearly in for a second two minutes later with Murphy picking out Feeney and Feeney forcing a save from O’Sullivan. The intensity dropped a little thereafter, with Bray looking quite comfortable in the position they found themselves in.

Even though Kerry weren’t as impressive as they were in the first half, they did have a penalty shot on 65 minutes with Gleeson seemingly fouled in the box following a long throw into the box by Samuel Aladesanusi.

Ten minutes later Kerry had half a chance for Gaxha – who did really well to claim possession – who played across the face of goal, alas no Kerry player got forward to take advantage of it.

Perhaps that spurred a little something in Bray who had their first clear-cut chance in about twenty minutes with a Groome ball across the box on 76 minutes very nearly prodded home by Feeney.

Three minutes later Bray had a penalty. The Wicklow men won a free – for a foul by Silong – put into the box by Murphy, and pin-balling a little before striking Kelliher on the arm. Clear-cut despite Kerry vociferous objections. Feeney stepped up and stuck it low and hard and to O’Sullivan’s left.

Ten minutes to go, the game was well in hand for the Wicklow men. To be fair Kerry never gave up, a clever ball over the top from Kevin Williams on 88 minutes very nearly setting Gaxha free.

Bray had one last chance two minutes into time added on with Eoin Farrell shooting just over, and shortly after Feeney forced another good save from O’Sullivan with the full-time whistle following shortly there after.

Kerry had their moments, could have and probably deserved to score least one goal, in the round though better team probably did win the day. Another night’s learning from Dennehy’s young charges.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan, Cian Barrett, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Rob Vasiu, Seán McGrath, Ronan Teahan, Toger Silong, Nathan Gleeson, Ryan Kelliher, Leo Gaxha Subs: Graham O’Reilly for R Teahan, 70, Kennedy Amechi for N Gleeson, 70, Stephen McCarthy for S McGrath, 76

BRAY WANDERERS: Alex Moody, Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, David Webster, Dane Massey, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome, Darren Craven, Conor Davis, Gerard Shortt, Ben Feeney Subs: Callum Thompson for C Davis, 66, Jack Hudson for D Webster, 66, Eoin Farrell for D Craven, 75, Len O’Sullivan for D Massey, 84, Conor Knight for G Shortt, 84,

REFEREE: Kevin O’Sullivan