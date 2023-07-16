Kerry FC boss says ‘we’re not here for moral victories, we’re here to put points on the board’ after loss at Longford Town

Billy Dennehy was impressed with how the club’s four new signings, Lee Axworthy, Ethan Kos, Martin Coughlan and Daniel Okwute, played on their debuts for the team

Lee Axworthy, who signed for Kerry FC this week, made his debut in goal against Longford Town on Saturday evening, and was one of the club's four new signings who all came in for praise from manager Billy Dennehy for their performances. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Saturday evening’s game in Bishopsgate was another one that got away from Kerry FC, the visiting side putting in a decent shift but ultimately – inevitably some might say – coming away with nothing in terms of points. While manager Billy Dennehy was very pleased with the overall performance of his team away to Longford Town, the Kerry manager says he is not interested in “moral victories” and expressed disappointment of coming away with nothing from a game he felt the visitors should not only have drawn but really could have won.

Not for the first time, Kerry FC conceded the first goal, Gary Armstrong pouncing on Samuel Aladesanusi’s clearance and directing a sweet strike past Lee Axworthy, the former Brentford FC U-19 team goalkeeper who signed to Kerry late last week.

Kerry FC fought back with a Leo Gaxha equaliser from a penalty three minutes into the second half, only to be scuppered by a 79th minute winner from substitute Cristian Magerusan.

Dennehy was satisfied with his players’ efforts – including all four of the club’s new signings, Lee Axworthy in goal, Ethan Kos in defence, Martin Coughlan in midfield and Daniel Okwute up front, who all started the game – but the Kerry boss knows the games are running out to be putting more league points on the board.

“I think it’s the best start to a game we’ve had all season in terms of how we played and how we set up,” Dennehy said. “We started the game really well but we probably didn’t create as many clear chances as we’d have liked, even considering we played a lot of the first half in their half. But when you look back at the overall picture, again it’s basically a set-piece that has cost us, and that’s happened us a lot this season,” he said in reference to Magerusan’s winner.

“As I said to the players inside, the four lads making their debuts tonight were brilliant and they brought a lot to the team and I think tonight was another very strong performance, but certainly we’re not here for moral victories either, we’re here to try and put points on the board and win games, and we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Dennehy said.

Asked about Kerry’s inability to win those tight games, or even take a point from a lot of them this season, Dennehy agreed that the team needs to find a way to better grind out some sort of positive result rather than more often than not being the hard luck story.

“For their own development as players when they’re trying to get to the next level and compete at the highest level you need to find ways to win, and that’s a lot of the time grinding out wins and getting points on the board even when you don’t play well. That’s a big part of football,” Dennehy said.

“Even with a draw I would have felt the game got away from us. I felt we possibly could have won the game, but in fairness to Longford they’re a good side. I like the way they play, they’re a good team, they’ve some decent players, but for us, yeah, very pleased with the first half performance and the start of the second half, but I felt we tired in patches as well, and that’s possibly coming down to not being able to train as often as we’d like to at times.

“We’ve a lot of young players playing their first season at this level, finding the intensity probably a bit much, and they tire throughout patches in the game, but definitely pleased with the growth of the team over the last couple of weeks, in particular the new players coming in and pleased for them making their debuts as well today.”

On the question of the club making any more signings in the July window beyond the four that have come in, Dennehy said: “I’m not too sure of Messi or Ronaldo are available at this stage to us but we’re always looking to recruit and looking at players that can help the team and help the group. But where we are as a team and as a club obviously restricts you in terms of your recruitment process, and you’ve to try and find players who align with the model of the club and where we are at this moment in time, so that has its own challenges.

“But there’s always players looking for an opportunity, there’s always players looking to get into this level and use it as a platform for their own careers, and there’s always players reaching out but it’s about seeing the ones that are suitable to bring in, and we’re very pleased with the ones we have brought in at this moment in time.”

Kerry FC are at home next weekend to Ringmahon Rangers from Cork in the FAI Senior Cup. Dennehy’s team haven’t won a game in Mounthawk Park all season – they have drawn there just twice – but against non-League opposition that first home win will not only be expected, but perhaps demanded. The hope is that an actual victory is coming on Friday next, not just another moral one.

LONGFORD TOWN: J Brady, A Walsh, O Hand, L Temple, K O’Connor (D Daly, 66); S Elworthy, G Armstrong, V Serdeniuk (C Magerusan, 67), A Wixted (J Giurgi, 80); J Adeyemo (J Doona, 66), B Whitmarsh (B Hery, 88).

KERRY FC: L Axworthy; S O’Connell, S Aladesanusi, E Kos, N Gleeson (R Kelliher, 83), T Silong (R Teahan, 61), C Barrett, M Coughlan (M Keane, 80); S McGrath, D Okwute, L Gaxha.