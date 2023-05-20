Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy laments ‘clear penalty’ call that went unheeded against Bray Wanderers

‘For some reason the referee didn’t have the courage to give it,’ Dennehy says

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Kerry and Bray Wanderers at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Billy Dennehy was disappointed certainly, but don’t get us wrong here, he wasn’t spitting blood or anything of the sort.

All the same he was clearly irked by what he saw as something of an injustice to his side. They’d not long before gone one-nil down to the visiting Bray Wanderers and managed to stabilised the situation sufficiently to give themselves a platform from which to get back into the game.

And then it happened. Nathan Gleeson seemingly bundled over the box on sixty five minutes. To us in the press box it was one of those that could have been given. To Dennehy it was much more clear-cut.

It’s a matter of perspective, of course, and as manager of the side it’s understandable that the Tralee native would feel his men deserved for the decision to go their way.

"Look it was a clear penalty,” he stressed.

"I think everybody realises that, it’s just for some reason the referee didn’t have the courage to give it. Or the linesman didn’t and that’s worrying because this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

"The Cobh game, the very first game of the season there was a handball with an opportunity to make it one-all as well. These are key moments in the game for such a young team, you feel like you want to be treated fairly and those decisions are going against you continuously.

"It does feel a lot more difficult, but I said it to the players inside we’re happy with the performance, could have had a penalty to make it one-all and it changes the whole momentum of the game. It didn’t go our way.

"We’ll be looking to go and put in the same level of performance now next week at home again.”

Despite that disappointment and the disappointment of losing the game more generally, there was much to be encouraged by in the performance, the Kerry FC boss was justified in thinking.

“Obviously disappointed with the result, but you’re looking at two parts of every game,” he continued.

"There’s the result and the performance, but very pleased with the performance. We started off well. They’re a very good side, really pushing for promotion this year and the way we started we could have went in ahead at half-time.

"The few chances that we had just to get that final break and maybe just a small lack of quality in the final third. Overall very pleased we the first half. We came out in the second half we started quite well as well and Bray had a few chances.

"They get the first goal, which is obviously very important to the game and the momentum for the match. The players reacted really well, gathered themselves and went again.

"Then you had a massive moment in the game when Nathan Gleeson’s pulled down for a penalty and it’s not given. That obviously deflates the team a small bit and you’re trying to keep going and then a penalty is given up the other end then and finishes the game.

"Overall I said it to them inside, very proud with the performance. The energy they showed and very, very unlucky not to get something out of the game.”

The first half performance was especially good and, if anything, the Kingdom deserved to take a lead into the second half as they piled on quite an amount of pressure in injury time at the end of the half.

“On the line you could feel how close we were to getting that lead and half-time probably came at a good time for them, we’d a few opportunities, a few corners, momentum around their box, and half-time probably came at a good time for them,” Dennehy reiterated.

"In fairness to the players that’s the level of performance that they put in and Bray are a very, very experienced side with hundreds of first-team appearances and not just First Division but Premier Division as well.

"It goes to show the level of our team, they’re such a young team and some of them are starting to build their reputation now and I’m looking forward to seeing how long they can continue and how consistent they can become in their performance.

“I think the oldest player we have on the pitch is 22 and we’ve got seven or eight teenagers as well so we’re a very young side. When it comes to it we just want to get that first [home] win for the supporters, that’s what we really want to go, to give back.

"You’re disappointed the supporters have to wait another day, another week and we’re just fighting very hard to get that first win for them. What happens after that we keep trying to strive on, but we feel that responsibility of trying to give that first home win to our supporters.”

It’s clear that the mood around the club is very different now to a couple of weeks ago, that meaningful progress has been made in key sectors of the pitch.

“A couple of things that we were trying to eradicate for a number of weeks and we’ve finally got into that position now in the last couple of games, where we’ve been far more solid in those two aspects of the game,” Dennehy admitted of his side’s improved defensive display, particularly at set-piece time.

"At this level it’s fairly unforgiving and at this level one chance and it can cost you a goal. Look Aaron [O’Sullivan] was phenomenal last week and he was again tonight.

"It [the first Bray goal] just fell to their player [Harry Groome] at the edge of the box and he finished it well in fairness to him, but the back four with the age profile they have they’re learning so much every week.

"They’re going to be such a good team, they’re going to be such good individual players as well. It’s important that every game we take as much learning as we can out of it.

"When you lose you can analyse things yourself and think what can we improve and that’s what we’re always looking to do with this young group. And I’ve no doubt that they’ll develop into really good players.”