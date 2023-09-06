Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy indicates more players will be offered professional contracts

The deals are for part-time professionals with the players expected to remain in full-time education

Kerry FC first-team manager and director of football Billy Dennehy had indicated that he expects to offer more players professional contracts with the club for next season and beyond.

Already the Mounthawk Park-based outfit has offered top scorer Ryan Kelliher and midfield star Ronan Teahan contracts for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. The deals are part-time contracts and both will continue in full-time education.

"When the guys were over from the US a couple of weeks ago [CEO Brian Ainscough and COO Steven Conway], we sat down and we spoke about next season,” Dennehy confirmed this week.

"You’re looking at the players who’ve had a long run of games and they’ve performed consistently well at this level and there was a few identified. It’s, obviously, still the season going on, seven weeks left, so you’re not speaking to everybody at this moment in time, but I’ll look to do that from here to the end of the season. Have those individual conversations with everybody and provide a bit of clarity for next season.”

The move represents the next stage of evolution in the Kerry FC project as the club both seeks to reward players for doing well and to secure potentially valuable assets.

“We always said to the players who were there from the start and who came in that you go out and their performances show that you’re capable of playing at this level and pushing forward then as a club we’ll do everything we can to try and accommodate you as well and reward you for that,” Dennehy continued.

"The club have been very true to their word in everything we’ve said so far, and the players that you’ve mentioned there are certainly high performers as you’d said within the group since the start of the season.

"There’s been a few others as well, but to answer your question, yeah, there will be a few more and that’ll be a reward for a lot of the guys who have performed at this level, and all the players haven’t been. So you don’t reward everybody.

"The platform is there for everybody to go and try to bridge that gap like the Ronans and the Ryans and a few others.

"That’s been a nice reward for those players, as a club we could look at these players and say we’ve used these players for the first season we’ll go with a blank slate again next season, but we haven’t.

"Even though we’re bottom of the table we’re still looking to reward players who are in the club at this moment in time and doing very well and we’ll continue to do that for players who perform.”