Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy both encouraged and frustrated by Bray Wanderers defeat

Kerry’s recovery from conceding an early goal pleased the Kerry boss, but the concession of two-second half goals stung

It was an all too familiar feeling for Kerry FC and their manager Billy Dennehy after Friday night’s home defeat to Bray Wanderers. Well in the game, they shot themselves in the foot with a red card for Cian Barrett just before half-time, ensuring that the writing was on the wall thereafter.

Having responded superbly to the concession of a goal after only around twelve seconds, equalising just seven minutes later, the hosts, yet again, had an opportunity to drive on in search of that elusive first league victory at Mounthawk Park, but it just wasn’t to be.

“It was kind of history repeating itself in a lot of cases. I think we gave ourselves the most difficult start we’ve had this season. Less than a minute into the game, the ball goes wide, a diagonal ball into the box, and obviously there was a mix-up, and they score,” he said.

“Again you’re looking at what happens from there. Does the team fold, or do they react? We always react really well, even though we keep giving ourselves a big mountain to climb.

"I thought for the rest of the first half we were really good. We created a few chances, we obviously scored, and we looked like the team that was gathering real momentum into the game.

“Then a rash decision, Cian [Barrett] gets a second yellow card and gets sent off, and it changes the whole dynamic of the game. You have to go out in the second half with a different approach, and you have to set up differently, and that kind of took that attacking threat away from us.

“In saying that, I thought we still created a few chances on the break. Then their second goal kills the game a little bit in terms of our point of view, because we felt we started well in the second half, and the second goal kills that momentum again.

“You could feel the atmosphere drain a little bit, but the players rallied back, and the third goal happens then from a free-kick that we should probably do better with our positioning on.

"That kills the game totally. You’re looking at the attitude at the end of the game, we’re still running forward and trying to score, but we’re just giving ourselves difficult moments to come back up against.”

The Kerry FC manager had no qualms over the red card dished out to his centre midfielder. Indeed, he feels that the onus is on his players, especially at this later stage of the season, to be a little bit more disciplined, especially when already on a yellow card.

“Obviously, a key factor is the sending-off. We’re a minute to half-time, and it’s not as if he’s clean through. He’s outside the box, and that’s something again that gave us a lot more to do than it should have. I don’t think you can say inexperience anymore when you’ve got 20 games under your belt now.

“You can’t really use that as a reason for why you would make rash decisions. I think it’s just game management, and it’s yourself being aware you’re on a yellow, and knowing the time that’s on the clock and that you’re close to half-time.

“I thought it was a second yellow alright, it was rash, it was late, we have no complaints at all about the cards, and that second yellow. It’s something that’s cost us before. Against Treaty at home here, we had a man sent off just after half-time, when the game was 1-1 as well.

“To be fair to the players, they put in a great work-rate with the ten men for the second half. They kept going, and we did create chances in the second half ourselves, but Bray deserved to win tonight, no doubt about it.”

Adding to Dennehy’s sense of deflation on the night was the reality that, if the sides had remained at parity on the numerical front, Kerry FC were certainly in with a fair chance of taking that much-desired opening league scalp at home. Constantly shooting themselves in the foot won’t help, however.

“If you come out here and Bray dominate the game for 90 minutes, and we’re not at the level, then you take that more on the chin. But when you feel that you are competitive and you’re well in the game, and you make errors which are avoidable, that’s what makes it more frustrating.

“It’s also frustrating then on our side that we weren’t able to give it a good go tonight. If we had 11 men on the pitch, we would have been able to do that in the second half. That was taken away from us by the red card.”

Ryan Kelliher missed out on taking his place up front after feeling ill during the warm-up but, while disappointed at the absence of his top scorer, Dennehy was very pleased with the performance of late replacement, Daniel Okwute.

“It was really a blessing in disguise in a way, because I’ve been trying to get Daniel in and get Daniel minutes. I thought tonight was brilliant for him, he was excellent, it was his first start since coming back to the club after being with the 17s and 19s.

“He was over in England, had a tough time over there, now he’s back, and I thought he was excellent tonight. The work that he put in, the threat that he caused in behind, he held the ball up, he gave us a real outlet with how hard he worked in the second half, considering he was up there on his own. It was a great game for him to get 90 minutes.”