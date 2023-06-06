Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy admits ‘there’s a big gap between us and them’ after Waterford defeat

Individual mistake for first goal gave the Déise the opening they needed to crack the Kingdom

Just three days after they picked up their first clean sheet of the season, high-flying Waterford FC arrived into Mounthawk Park with the league’s top scorer in their ranks.

What followed was a four-goal contribution from the outstanding Ronan Coughlan, a second successive 6-0 home defeat for the new kids on the first division block, and another harsh lesson for Billy Dennehy and his group of players to digest.

“They’re a very good side, obviously very strong physically, and the start was always going to be important. I thought we started quite well, we had to be very disciplined defensively, and we had to have high concentration levels, but we kind of had our own few chances in that spell as well,” Dennehy said.

“The first goal was always going to be important and, unfortunately, it was another kind of individual error, that gave them a very soft first goal, which gives them the momentum then, and puts us under a bit of pressure to go again, and I thought we did then up to half-time.

“But I thought some of the changes they made then in the second half, their substitutes coming on were so strong, physically and athletically, and that ensured that they were able to finish the game very, very strongly. There’s a big gap between us and them at the moment.”

Coughlan has now registered a sensational 23 goals in his last 14 appearances, which is ample proof of the quality that he possesses. Kerry FC played a high line at the back for the majority of the game which, while brave at the outset, turned out to be self-defeating.

“Early on in the game, it probably worked very well, in terms of allowing us to stay compact, and stay in the game. Otherwise, you’re starting deeper, and inviting on a lot of pressure.

"The idea was to stay high, and then when we did get forward, that we were in areas of transition where we could keep the ball in the middle-third area of the pitch, rather than defending so deep near our own goals,” he added.

“I thought they did that really, really well. Even their first goal, there’s no real danger, and then Aaron [O’Sullivan] comes out, and those things happen, and you’re up against it then again. As for the second goal, it wasn’t the first ball, it was second phase, we probably lost the runner, and their guy finished it really, really well.

“As the game went on, they made some substitutions, which were so athletically strong, their running power was so strong, and our lads were obviously tiring at that stage, and that allowed them to get a few more goals. Overall, for the way that they played, I’m very proud of them, and the intensity that they kept going at right until the very end.

“When you’re such a young side, one lapse and it can cost you at this level. The guy up front, Ronan Coughlan, is probably a Premier Division player playing in the First Division.

"He finishes his chances really, really well, and that was the case again today. Any half-chance today and we were punished, but they’re a very good side. They obviously deserved to win today.”

While the Kerry FC boss certainly wasn’t looking for excuses for Monday’s result, coming down from the high of recording their maiden clean sheet of the campaign in Donegal on Friday night, with the travel involved, didn’t make it easy to go again just three days later.

“It probably was difficult with the energy levels, and because with the squad that we have at the moment, we’re down a good few bodies, with injuries as well. Our squad is probably a bit smaller right now than we would have liked, especially with two games in the space of four days this week.

“For the lads that are playing, it’s all part of their development, it’s all part of their learning, they have to do this as a player. If you’re looking to play at a higher level, you’re going to have constant games, you’re going to have short recovery times, you’re going to have these situations.

“For our lads now, it’s probably the first time that they went and stayed overnight as a team together. It’s a lot of firsts for a lot of the young players in this group, and I would hope that they can take the learnings from days like today, that they don’t want it to happen again.

“That’s the situation we’re in as a club at this moment, in choosing this model, I’m very proud of the way the young players are going and developing, but of course we do need to improve in certain areas as well.”

Athlone Town are the next visitors to Tralee this Friday night and, with the yellow cards picked up by Leo Gaxha and captain Kevin Williams against Waterford, two key Kerry FC players are expected to be suspended. That certainly won’t make things any easier, but it’s all part of the learning curve.

“That’s what I said to the players in that dressing-room that they have so much courage. How many people go through life where they stay in a comfort zone, or stay in an area where they can’t be judged for their performance, or stay in a situation where they won’t be criticised, or that won’t allow them to be judged for their work?

“Those lads are 17, 18, 19, and are putting themselves in a situation like that, and that takes massive courage. In terms of the results, we’ve been here before with the 17s and the 19s, and it was difficult at the start. Then we got to an All-Ireland final, and we got some very good wins against some very good clubs, and that gives you belief.

“There’s no team in the league as young as them, or getting as much game-time at this level, and that will only stand to them going forward. I always look at their intensity when they’re losing, and their willingness to keep trying the right things. That’s a credit to them and the way they represent the club.

“We know that Waterford are on a far different level, and the resources and the investment that they have put in this year to be promoted, they have to be promoted, that’s a different stage of development obviously to where we’re at in this moment.”