Kerry FC announce partnership with Killorglin AFC with four U-14 Academy players signing from the mid Kerry club

Kerry FC Head of Academy Damian Locke: ‘It’s important for all to understand our academy is there to provide this pathway for all to have the opportunity to fulfil their potential’

At the official announcement of the partnership between Kerry FC and Killorglin AFC were, from left, Sean O'Keeffe (Kerry FC General Manager), Darragh O’Sullivan (Kerry FC U14 player), Odhran Foley (Kerry FC U14 player), Darragh Foley (Kerry FC U17 player), Callum Robertson (Kerry FC U14 player), Micheal Culhane (Kerry FC U14 player), Brian Ainscough (Kerry FC CEO), Damian Locke (Kerry FC Head of Academy), Eamonn Foley (Killorglin AFC Coaching Officer). All five Kerry FC players were signed to the club from Killorglin AFC.

Following the announcement of their transatlantic partnership with Boston Bolts, announced on St Patrick’s Day, Kerry FC have now made Killorglin AFC an official club partner in a deal that Damian Locke, Head of Academy at Kerry FC, says “hopefully shows the intent we have in creating a county team”.

Announcing the official partnership, Kerry Football Club, in a statement, said: “There is a new life to the game in the county of Kerry as we know it, as senior League of Ireland football came to the Kingdom for the first ever time. But there were months and years of tireless hard work and dedication from numerous people to get this project to where it is today.

“Whilst we believe we are embarking on a successful journey in senior football delivering an elite player pathway for all our schoolboys and girls, we realise the importance for us to build a community of Kerry Football people who want to support our project to compete amongst the top clubs in the country.

“Killorglin AFC is an important starting point in the county for Kerry FC, with four Kerry FC U-14 League of Ireland Academy players signing for the club from Killorglin just a number of weeks ago. The academy work being done at the mid Kerry club is of a huge standard and there is no doubt a Killorglin AFC player will line out for Kerry FC in years to come.”

Speaking on the partnership announcement, Damian Locke said “I’d like to thank Killorglin AFC for being so cooperative and supportive of what we are trying to create here at Kerry FC. Hopefully this partnership shows the intent we have in creating a county team. With so many talented boys and girls playing football throughout the county and surrounding areas it’s important for all to understand our academy is there to provide this platform and pathway for all to have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

“I’m excited to work with the club and the coaches at Killorglin AFC to support the great work being done in their academy,” the Head of Academy at Kerry FC added.

The partnership between the clubs will help the growth of both clubs. For Killorglin it is a chance for them to get assistance from the first team and Academy coaches from Kerry FC on and off the field. With Kerry FC coaches expertise, the club will assist Killorglin AFC with coach and player training as well as areas of health, mental well-being and participation in the game.

Killorglin AFC will also get some fantastic benefits including underage players participating in Kerry FC first team matches as mascots, ball boys/girls and half time matches in Mounthawk Park.