Kerry FC academy round-up: Under 15s big win away to Limerick FC catches the eye

The Kerry Under 19s lose on the road to Cork City

Pierce Lowth in action for the Kerry Under 19s against Limerick FC last weekend Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Kalen Browne in action for Kerry FC Under 19s against Limerick FC last weekend Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Kerry FC had three teams in action at the weekend and the highlight was undoubtedly the Under 15s’ 7-2 win away to Limerick FC on Sunday, a result that was hard-earned despite what the scoreline might suggest.

Limerick FC dominated the early exchanges and took the lead in the 15th minute when Liam Murphy powerfully headed in a cross from Caleb McNamara. Kalen Browne equalised for Kerry shortly afterwards when he headed home a Szymon Jasinski corner.

Oscar O’Donoghue restored Limerick's lead in the 25th minute with a delightful chip. The home side defended tenaciously until half-time, but Kerry eventually bagged an equaliser in the 55th minute via Ramadan Hadi.

Kerry proceeded to have a purple patch after this thanks to the brilliance of Christy Burke. He held off two defenders to fire Kerry ahead in the 59th minute. In the last quarter he provided four assists for Szymon Jasinski, Saad Abdalla, Ram Hadi and Jasinski again to score to see Kerry run out 7-2 winners.

In a great advertisement for underage football Kerry FC produced a great team performance particularly in the second half. They were worthy winners when the final whistle blew. Man of the match was Christy Burke.

The Kerry Under 19 side travelled to Cork on Sunday to play City in the league, and despite some good performances Kerry lost out to league leaders Cork City on a 4-0 scoreline.

The home side dominated the opening quarter but found no way past Obinna Izehi and Seán O’Connell at the back. However, the constant pressure finally paid dividends in the 31st minute when Colin Henderson put City ahead.

Kerry tried hard to get a foothold in the game in the second half thanks to tireless work by Oisín Breen in the middle of the park. However, City struck a second goal in the 51st minute through Daniel Krezic.

Despite this setback Kerry continued to press for an elusive goal. Kennedy Amechi was unlucky on a couple of occasions not to reduce the deficit. However, Cork City were also creating chances. They scored two late goals via Skieters and Bomer to see them four-nil victors when the final whistle blew.

On Saturday the Under 14 team travelled to Cobh to play Ramblers in the Eddie Wallace Cup. Again this young side turned in a good performance. On the day Jack Daly was outstanding at centre back.

Shay Fitzgerald made some fantastic saves in goal and Edison Jahiri was a constant threat on the right wing. Results are not registered at the youngest age group.

FIXTURES

Saturday, May 27

Eddie Wallace Cup

Kerry U-14 v Carlow/Killkenny in Mounthawk Park at 2pm

Mark Farren Cup

Kerry U-17 v Cobh Ramblers in Cobh at 3pm

Sunday, May 28

Enda McGuill Cup

Kerry U-19 v Wexford in Mounthawk Park at 2pm