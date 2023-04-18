Kerry District League round-up: Cup action takes centre stage

With the Premier A final pairing now confirmed, a busy weekend of cup action took precedence

Lisard Wanderers Danny Feehan and Rattoo Rovers Padright Slattery in action at Mounthawk Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Windmill United 2

Ballyheigue Athletic 3

This was a great cup tie between two sides who are vying for places in the league final in Division 1A and Division 1B and Ballyheighue Athletic squeezed out a narrow win in very exciting game. Tommy Costello and Sean Kerins scored for Windmill United.

Killorglin B 2

Lenamore Rovers 0

Killorglin are in the hat for the next round after a good win over Lenamore Rovers. Dylan Reidy scored both goals for the Launesiders.

Inter Kenmare 2

Mastergeeha B 1

Inter Kenmare progress to the next round with a good win over Mastergeeha B in a tight game.

HENNEBERY SPORTS RESERVE CUP

Tralee Dynamos B 1

Killarney Athletic B 1

(Tralee Dynamos won on penalties)

This was a thrilling cup tie between two evenly matched sides and after a great battle the game ended in a bit of controversy with an Athletic player red carded in the second half and Athletic had what seemed to be a goal not granted. It was a tight affair in the first half and it was scoreless at half-time.

Dynamos went ahead early in the second half but Athletic responded quickly with Frank Cronin scoring an equaliser. After this Athletic lost a player to a red card, which seemed to be a very harsh decision by the referee.

Controversy reined late in the game when a Darren Doherty shot went into the bottom corner of the net but the referee thought otherwise and awarded a goal kick.

Athletic players protested vehemently as they maintained that the ball went through a hole in the net. With the game deadlocked after 90 minutes it went into extra-time and once again the game was deadlocked.

It then progressed to a penalty shoot-out and Dynamos came out on top and progress to the next round of the competition.

GREYHOUND BAR CUP

Killarney Athletic 4

Mainebank 2

Killarney Athletic eased their way into the Greyhound Bar Cup semi-final after a comfortable win over Mainebank. Shane Lynch (two), Matthew Horgan and Eoin Moynihan scored for the winners.

In the semi-finals Killarney Athletic play Tralee Dynamos while Killarney Celtic or Classic FC play Castleisland B. Both semi-finals will be played at Mounthawk Park.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Listowel Celtic 4

Killarney Celtic 0

Killarney Celtic had a practice game at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday morning as they lie in wait for Killarney Athletic in the Premier A League final. With nothing at stake Killarney gave their top players a break to ensure no key players would be out for the big showdown with Athletic.

The game was scoreless at half time but they upped the tempo of the game in the second half and a brace of goals from Matej Vrljicak, and goals from Dylan O’Callaghan and Witness Odirile gave them a comfortable win at the end.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

The Park A 3

AC Athletic 0

The Park join Mastergeeha at the top of the table after a good win over AC Athletic at Christy Leahy Park on Thursday night. It was 1-0 at half-time with John Ward scoring The Park’s goal.

They added two unanswered goals in the second half by Donagh O’Brien and John Carmody which clinched the game for the Tralee side. It is a very exciting finish in this division with The Park and Mastergeeha are level at the top of the table with 26 points.

Crucially Mastergeeha have a game in hand. Classic FC are also in the hunt five points adrift with two games in hand over Mastergeeha and 3 games in hand over The Park.

If they can win these games they will pip The Park for a slot in the decider.

Killarney Celtic B 0

Classic FC 4

Classic FC stay in hot pursuit of the table toppers after a crucial win over Killarney Celtic B. They are five points behind table-toppers The Park with three games in hand and are also five points behind Mastergeeha with two games in hand so there is an awful amount to play for in the concluding stages of this division.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

QPR 3

CS Clochainn Breannain 3

In a six-goal thriller both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils. Ian O'Leary (two) and Mike Joe Kelliher scored for Quarry Park Rangers.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Mainebank FC 3

Windmill United 2

This was a huge game in the title race with just two points separating these two sides on the league table but with Windmill United having played and extra game they needed a win to stay in the title hunt. Meanwhile a win for Mainebank would put them in the decider.

It was end to end stuff for most of the game and Mainebank managed to engineer a win and have qualified for the league final and their opponents are Tralee Dynamos B.

Lachlan Griffin, Mark Murphy and Shane Evans scored for the winners. Paudie Bailey and Brian Murphy scored for Windmill United.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2A

Lisard Wanderers 2

Ratoo Rovers 2

Rattoo Rovers moved closer to book their place in the final after a 2 -2 draw with Lisard Wanderers. They have 26 points from 10 games and are six points ahead of Classic B. However Killorglin C are also in the hunt and they are on 17 points but they have two games in hand over second placed Classic FC B. It will be a tight finish in this division and the finalists won’t be decided until the last games of the season.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A

Atletico Ardfert B 1

Ballyheigue Athletic B 3

Ballyheigue Athletic captured the three points with a comfortable win over Atletico Ardfert B. They have already secured their place in the league final and their opponents are Tralee Dynamos B. Seán Power was the Ardfert scorer.

Killarney Athletic C 1

Elton Wanderers 1

This was a tight game and the sides had to settle for a point each at the end.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE YOUTHS PREMIER B

Mastergeeha 4

Mainebank 1

Mastergeeha collected the three points in impressive fashion with a comfortable win over Mainebank. David O Leary, Emmet Spillane, Adam Murphy and Darragh Nagle scored by the Kilcummin side.