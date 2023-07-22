Kelliher scores twice to send Kerry FC through against Ringmahon Rangers in FAI Senior Cup

Kerry record their first win at Mounthawk Park after 2-0 win over a brave Ringmahon Rovers team on historic night

The Kerry FC and Ringmahon Rangers walk out for their Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup game at Mounthawk Park on Friday, the first ever Senior Cup fixture at the Tralee venue. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kerry FC 2

Ringmahon Rangers 0

A historic night at Mounthawk Park where Kerry FC played their first ever FAI Senior Cup, with the occasion embellished by the team’s first home win courtesy of two late goals from substitute Ryan Kelliher.

It was smiles all round at the end of a grim night illuminated and redeemed by Kelliher’s scoring instincts, but for 75 minutes the locals found out that cup football is every bit as testing and unforgiving as league football.

The broad expectation was that Kerry FC would get their first home competitive win – having played 11 league games in Tralee without a victory – against Munster Senior League side Ringmahon Rangers, and though they did indeed get that first ‘W' after a dour struggle, the magic of the cup was distinctly absent for most of this contest.

The home side were tentative and sloppy for much of the first half, perhaps a little weighed down by the expectation that this would be the night for that elusive home win, but much of Kerry’s frustrations must be credited to Ringmahon’s resilience and ability to take the game to their opponents, with the Cork city team looking the more likely winners for a long time.

In the end, tiredness as much as anything seemed to catch up with the Rangers, while Kerry’s substitutions – Kelliher, Cian Brosnan and Rob Vasiu in particular – injected much needed energy into a side that had lacked it for too long.

Kelliher struck twice – in the 75th and 83rd minutes – to put the tie beyond Ringmahon and put Kerry FC into the draw for the second round of the Cup, but whatever and whoever that might bring, the team’s first win at home marks a significant breakthrough for Billy Dennehy’s team.

On an evening of heavy drizzle, the first half was as much a damp squib on the pitch as it was in the stands, with little of consequence happening, although Ringmahon certainly had the best of it for the majority of the opening 45 minutes. Indeed, there could have been few grumbles from the home side had the Cork visitors taken a lead to the interval, with three of the best chances of the half falling to the men in white.

The first time visitor to Mounthawk Park might have been easily convinced that the League of Ireland team was the one in those white jerseys, with the non-Leaguers in green, though to be charitable to the home side, they were playing against that notorious wind that blows towards the Dynamos end.

The visitors clearly decided to use the elements to their advantage in the first half, and several first-time balls caught the Kerry defence flat-footed with Stephen Kenny and Anthony McAlavey, in particular, posing plenty of early threat for the home side. Inside the first minute McAlavey and Evan Galvin combined to set Kenny up for a prodded shot inside the box that Lee Axworthy had to alert to to save.

On 11 minutes Ringmahon won the game’s first corner, which Kenny swung in and Axworthy punching clear, before Galvin cracked a shot off the crossbar with the Kerry goalkeeper rooted to the ground.

It was 17 minutes before Kerry FC got their first sniff at goal, Leo Gaxha curling a well-struck free kick inches over the crossbar, though Eric Grimes seemed to be well aware of the danger in the Ringmahon goal.

Leo Gaxha tries to get to the ball ahead of Mark Horgan of Ringmahon Rangers in their FAI Senior Cup game at Mounthawk Park, Tralee

Kerry’s best moves came from Gaxha down the left wing, with Daniel Okwute working hard to impose himself in and around the box, but it was more perspiration than inspiration from the home side.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ Adam Delurey fired a low shot across the Kerry FC goal in the 23rd minute that had Axworthy scrambling to get across, and two minutes later Delurey shot over the bar as the visitors grew in confidence.

With Gaxha working hard, and Martin Coughlan and Sean McGrath putting in a decent shift down the middle, Kerry came more into the game before half time, winning three corners – which came to nothing – but Ringmahon would have felt a little hard done by to go in nil-all at the break.

Dennehy – clearly knowing something had to change – brought on Vasiu and Brosnan for the second half, and within two minutes of the restart Brosnan sent a teasing cross into the box but Gaxha failed to keep his shot down and the chance flew over Grimes’ crossbar.

Little happened for the next 15 minutes, except for a yellow card for Coughlan, and then in the 63rd minute Okwute went down clutching his leg after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf. Kelliher was already stripped off ready to come in anyway, though it seemed doubtful that Okwute was going to be the one withdrawn, given the threat the new signing had offered in attack.

Nevertheless, Kerry pressed on, with Ringmahon gradually starting to look a little leggy, and then in the 73rdd minute Vasiu played the ball into McGrath who flicked it on to Kelliher on the edge of the box. Showing the poise he has all season, the Killarney man shifted his feet and shot low past Grimes for the lead goal.

Ringmahon were now finding if much harder to get into advanced areas – a combination of the wind, tiredness and Kerry’s centre-half pairing of Samuel Aladesanusi and Ethan Kos keeping the visitors at bay.

Seven minutes from full time, McGrath slid the ball past the cover to release Gaxha down then left and he fizzed in a low cross towards the penalty spot. Philip Keane got his feet mixed up and only managed to clear the ball to the feet of Kelliher who gratefully smashed the ball past Grimes to double Kerry’s lead.

Four minutes later Kelliher was played through again but Grimes was out quickly to save and deny him his hat trick. No matter. The result was assured by then, a historic first home win chalked up and Kerry FC in the draw for the second round of the Cup.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy, Cian Barrett (Rob Vasiu, ht), Ethan Kos, Samuel Aladesanusi, Sean O’Connell, Sean McGrath, Ronan Teahan, Martin Coughlan (Matt Keane, 85), Nathan Gleeson (Cian Brosnan, ht), Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute (Ryan Kelliher, 65).

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Eric Grimes, Anthony Whitehead, Mark Horgan, Philip Keane, Jamie O’Sullivan (Cameron Harlson, 81), Ewan Lee (Adam O’Callaghan, 63), Alan Happi, Adam Delurey (Gearoid Morrissey, 81), Anthony McAlavey, Stephen Kenny (Jack Cairns, 73), Evan Galvin.

Referee: Marc Lynch