James Nagle’s class and two goals sees Mastergeeha claim Premier B title against Classic

Mastergeeha 2

Classic FC 0

It often takes a bit of individual magic or a class performance by a striker to win big games, and that was what transpired at Mounthawk Park on Saturday evening in the Premier B Final between Kilcummin side Mastergeeha and Tralee side Classic FC, with two fantastic first half goals by Mastergeeha’s excellent marksman James Nagle laying the foundation for a great victory.

The highly talented striker has been banging in goals on a consistent basis all season and he came up trumps again on the big stage and set his side on the road to the Promised Land.

These two sides came into this final in contrasting fashion with Mastergeeha qualifying for the final a number of weeks ago while Classic FC had to do it the hard way having to win a number of games in hand to secure a place in the decider.

Mastergeeha went into the game as favourites but they knew it would take a big effort to get the better of a spirited Classic FC side.

The opening 15 minutes of the game was relatively even, with play switching from end regularly but Mastergeeha were carrying the biggest threat up front.

While Classic had plenty of possession everything was breaking down in the final third of the pitch with passes not finding their intended targets, and, somewhat inevitably, Mastergeeha went ahead in the 35th minute with a fantastic goal by ace striker Nagle.

After the team generated crisp build-up play, Nagle ran on to the ball just outside the box and turned and hammered an unstoppable shot to the net for a goal oozing with class.

Four minutes later he struck again after a swift attack Oscar O’Connor gave him a peach of a pass and he picked his spot from 12 yards.

Classic did their best to try and pull a goal back but they were finding it very difficult to get past a very strong Mastergeeha defence where Brian O’Driscoll and Mike Baker were calling the shots ably assisted by Jer Sheehan and Anthony Magnier.

Chris Egan and Gearoid Kerins continued to pull the strings at midfield and up front Nagle was always a thorn in the side of the Classic defence, taking on defenders at every opportunity he got.

Mastergeeha looked comfortable at the break and while Classic upped their performance in the second half they rarely looked like scoring a goal.

Brendan Smith tried to rally the troops for Classic at midfield in the second half while Adam Ward and Nathan O’Leary tried to give him a helping hand.

However the Mastereeha defence were solid as a rock and never looked like conceding a goal. They eased the game down to their own pace as the half progressed and ran out comfortable winners at the end.

Mastergeeha FC: Colm Hickey, Mike Baker, Jer Sheehan, Brian O’Driscoll, Anthony Magnier, Cian Murphy, Philip O’Leary, Chris Egan, Gearoid Kerins, James Nagle, Oscar O’Connor. Subs: Paul Riordan, Cian Lynch, Paul Moroney, Eoin Daly, Gary Wyne, Noel Moynihan, Colin O’Leary.

Classic FC: David Hennessy, Scot Hennessy, Aaron Ward, Billy Clifford, Shane Jordan, Brendan Smith, Nathan O’Leary, Padraig McCannon, Adam Ward, Neil Hobbert, Conor O’Brien. Subs: Graham O’Leary, Dean Meehan, Ruairi Keane, Shane Fitzgerald, Anthony O’Leary.

Referee: Tom O’Sullivan