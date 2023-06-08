How a driven team of Tralee Dynamos teenagers came of age with historic 1998 FAI Youth Cup win

Twenty-five years ago Tralee Dynamos made Kerry soccer history when they won the FAI Youth Cup final. Sports editor PAUL BRENNAN reminisced with the team’s captain and long-serving player Maurice ‘Goosey’ O’Rahilly on those heady days

Some members of the 1998 team who met up at the Dynamos pitch in Cahermoneen last weekend, 25 years after winning the FAI Youth Cup. Back, from left: Derek O’Shea, Roy Lacey, Jonathan Burrows, Maurice O’Rahilly, Niall Hobbert, Shane McMahon, Gary Maher. Front, from left: Ciaran Moriarty, Damien Diggins, Padraig McCannon, Kevin McCannon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

It all happened in a haze of anticipation that spilled over into euphoria 25 years ago, but Maurice O’Rahilly remembers it like it happened last month. And well he might. In every sense of the word, O’Rahilly – or Goosey, to one and all – was central to it all, right there in the centre of the Tralee Dynamos defence, at the heart of the team, the pivot around which the side revolved.