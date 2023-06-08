How a driven team of Tralee Dynamos teenagers came of age with historic 1998 FAI Youth Cup win
Twenty-five years ago Tralee Dynamos made Kerry soccer history when they won the FAI Youth Cup final. Sports editor PAUL BRENNAN reminisced with the team’s captain and long-serving player Maurice ‘Goosey’ O’Rahilly on those heady days
Paul BrennanKerryman
It all happened in a haze of anticipation that spilled over into euphoria 25 years ago, but Maurice O’Rahilly remembers it like it happened last month. And well he might. In every sense of the word, O’Rahilly – or Goosey, to one and all – was central to it all, right there in the centre of the Tralee Dynamos defence, at the heart of the team, the pivot around which the side revolved.