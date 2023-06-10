Hopes are high that strong Kennedy Cup run will be a fitting end to Kerry schoolboys soccer season

Kerry will play North Dublin, Longford and Lisburn in Group 2 of the competition in UL in Limerick

Kerry's Kennedy Cup squad that takes part in the prestigious national schoolboys soccer tournament in the University of Limerick next week. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The cream of budding boys soccer players from around the county will take centre stage next week at the University of Limerick at the annual Kennedy Cup tournament.

The Kennedy Cup comprises of each of the 32 affiliated leagues entering a squad of twenty under-14 year-old players to compete over an entire week with additional competitions for those teams which do not progress to the latter stages of the Kennedy Cup itself. Kerry were second seeds for the draw, and have been grouped with North Dublin (top seed), Longford (third seed) and Lisburn.

The tournament will be played in eight adjoining pitches and will see budding young soccer players from every county getting their chance to show their prowess at the beautiful game. It is a huge event with a total of 260 schoolboy clubs represented in the tournament.

Cross-channel scouts are often in attendance vetting players of exceptional talent and it is a great window of opportunity for the 14-year-olds to exhibit their skills and grab the attention of observers.

Kerry won the national competition for the very first time eight years ago under manager Brendan Hogan, and members of that team have now gone on to play with Kerry in the SSE Airtricity under-15 under-17 and under-19 leagues, and now with Kerry FC in Division One of the League of Ireland.

The competition is historically the breeding ground for all future Irish underage and senior International players. Roy Keane captained Cork to success in 1984, Damian Duff and Ian Harte were members of the successful D.D.S.L teams, while John O’Shea and Kevin Doyle were members of the Waterford squad that won the national competition in 1995.

The players representing Kerry, together with their families and management team, gathered at the Golden Nugget Bar in Fossa recently to meet with the local media ahead of all the squads heading off to Limerick to carry the county flag in the Kennedy Cup. The full house sign was up early and there was a great buzz around as the players posed for photographs and chatted with the local media about their hopes, aspirations and expectations in the huge national sporting extravaganza.

The Kennedy Cup team manager Preston McEvoy was loud in his praise for his back-room staff also and went on to thank his coaching staff and all the people who were working hard out of the public eye. He thanked all the people in charge of the Kerry Schoolboys/girls League for the trojan work they are doing promoting the game giving every youngster in the county an opportunity to play the game.

He says he very happy to have a great squad for the Kennedy Cup and they will be great ambassadors of underage football in the national stage in Limerick.”

The playing kit for the Kennedy Cup squad was sponsored by the Golden Nugget and their bags were sponsored by Eddie Rockets.

KENNEDY CUP SQUAD

There is a good geographical spread to the Kennedy Cup squad with five players from The Park, three from MEK Galaxy and Mastergeeha, two each from Killarney Celtic, LB Rovers and Fenit Samphires and one each from Castleisland, Inter Kenmare and Killarney Athletic.

Danny Kingston, Rian McEvoy, Billy Naughton, Samson Abubaker, Conor O’Regan (St Brendan’s Park)

Danny Murphy, Killian O’Donoghue, Killian Fitzgerald (MEK Galaxy)

Fabian Lorkowski, Conn Dealy, Roan Guerin (Mastergeeha FC)

Dara Harty, Mikey Corridan (Fenit Samphires)

Odhran Buckley, Brody Mulvihill (LB Rovers)

Mark Looney, Sean Collins (Killarney Celtic)

Darragh O’Donoghue (Killarney Athletic)

Ruairi Daly (Inter Kenmare)

Ciaran Ryan (Castleisland)

KENNEDY CUP MANAGEMENT

Kerry’s management team is Preston McEvoy (manager) with Mike Guerin, Correy Mitchell and Michael Brosnan. The team captain is Odhran Buckley (LB Rovers) and the vice-captain Danny Murphy (MEK Galaxy).

KENNEDY CUP GROUP 2

North Dublin, Kerry, Longford, Lisburn

KENNEDY CUP FIXTURES

Monday, June 12: Kerry v Lisburn Tuesday, June 13: Kerry v Longford, Kerry v North Dublin