Historic night for Kerry FC as first League of Ireland win comes courtesy of 3-2 victory away to Athlone Town

Ryan Kelliher scores two and Nathan Gleeson gets the third as Kerry FC seal historic first win after 14 games in the First Division

Athlone Town 2

Kerry FC 3

At the 14th time of asking, Kerry FC have won their first ever League of Ireland game with a 3-2 win away to Athlone Town, thanks to a brace of goals from Ryan Kelliher, and a third from Nathan Gleeson.

Coming off the back of five straight defeats – conceding 15 goals in the last four games – there was little expectation of Kerry’s first win arriving at the Athlone Town Stadium this evening as the League’s newest club took on the oldest. But good things come to those who wait, and so it was that exactly 12 weeks after taking their first steps in League of Ireland football with a 2-0 loss to Cobh Ramblers, Kerry FC have their first win of the season, on what will go down as a historic night for Kerry soccer.

It took just 15 minutes for Kelliher to put Kerry FC ahead, and Billy Dennehy’s team doubled their lead just seven minutes later when Nathan Gleeson scored. Frantz Perriot pulled a goal back for Athlone in the 37th minute as Kerry led 2-1 at the break.

Valeriy Dolia equalised in the 68th minute, but Athlone’s joy was short-lived as Kelliher scored his second just two minutes later to restore Kerry FC's lead, a lead the visitors held on for the next 24 minutes to pull off a famous win.

Athlone were coming into this game off the back of a surprising defeat to Treaty United the previous weekend, but Gorden Brett’s team needed to get a result to keep themselves in the top half of the table, and the visit of the League’s new boys – with just two draws and no win in 13 games – seemed the ideal opposition.

After 21 minutes of Athlone dominance, the home side came close to opening the scoring numerous times as it was a bombardment of attacks into the Kerry box. Cross after cross, attack after attack, with Dolia involved in the majority of their best play, but the Town just couldn’t get that last touch to score the opening goal.

The visitors finally got some possession in the Athlone half and after a lucky bounce, the ball fell to their big striker Kelliher who let fly and his shot beat Velikin all ends up in the Athlone goal. Kerry outplayed but 1-0 after 21 minutes.

Athlone continued to create chances, the best falling to Pierrot but he couldn’t reach far enough to get his touch to beat young Kerry goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan, who was making his debut in the absence of Wayne Guthrie and Callan Scully.

Dolia was still jinking his way past a number of players and Athlone were still looking dangerous but then Kerry, on a rare attack into the Athlone box, got the ball to Nathan Gleeson and he let fly, almost identical to Kelleher’s goal, and the ball floated into the net past Velikin.

Athlone were shell-shocked after being sucker punched twice but thy did finally put the ball in Kerry’s net. Patrick Hickey did the groundwork, and his cross was met by Pierrot and the big Haiti striker finished past O’Sullivan in the Kerry goal to make to 2-1 to Kerry at half time.

Athlone totally dominated the second half, even more so than the first, as they went after the equaliser. Adam Lennon jinked past a number of Kerry defenders before crossing to Pierrot but the striker's attempt wasn’t good enough to beat O’Sullivan.

The game’s energy levels started to rise with the home support encouraging on their side, now desperately looking for the win. Some 20 minutes into the second half, Hickey did the hard graft again, and his cross this time was met by Dolia and his volley beat O’Sullivan.

Athlone were creating plenty of chances but but Kerry were bravely holding out, and then the visitors hit Athlone with another unexpected blow. They hadn’t ventured into the Athlone half for the majority of the second half, but a cross by Sean McGrath found the feet of Kelliher. The Killarney man’s shot had first looked like it was blocked and cleared, but the second official signalled the ball had crossed the Athlone goal line.

Kerry had given themselves an opportunity to make history, and with time running, Athlone pushed everyone forward and flooded balls into the Kerry box. They had a number of opportunities to get an equaliser but couldn’t manage to hit the target with any meaning efforts.

It wasn’t to be Athlone’s night, but it certainly was going to be Kerry’s. Manager Billy Dennehy and his team have made history with the club’s first win, and whatever happens to the end of the season, they now have the losing monkey off their back.

ATHLONE TOWN: Vladi Velikin, Haji Abdikadir, German Fuentes Rodriguez, Aaron McBride, Jack Kavanagh (Blake Ryan, ht), Aaron Connolly, Valerii Dolia, Patrick Hickey, Adam Lennon (Matthew McCarrick, 83), Frantz Pierrot, Jamar Campion-Hinds.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan, Robert Vasiu, Seán McGrath (Matthew Keane, 84), Ryan Kelliher, Leonardo Gaxha, Togor Silong, Kevin Williams, Nathan Gleeson, Samual Aladesanusi, Cian Barrett (Graham O’Reilly, 65), Ronan Teahan.

Referee: David Connolly