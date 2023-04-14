Gutsy Kerry FC performance undone by 70th minute Coughlan winner for Waterford FC

Visiting Kerry team put in commendable display at RSC before going down 1-0 to an in form Waterford team

Players from Kerry FC and Waterford FC stand for a minute's applause in memory of Irish rally driver Craig Breen who died on Thursday before the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Sportsfile

Waterford FC 1

Kerry FC 1

The wait for that elusive first win goes on for Kerry FC, but there was no shame in this defeat to one of the First Division’s strongest teams, Waterford FC, as the visitors to the Regional Sports Centre put in a solid, if unspectacular, performance that almost garnered what would have been an excellent drawn and a third league point.

Alas, Ronan Coughlan struck for his fifth goal in four games as his header helped Waterford to a 1-0 success over Kerry FC in their first game at the RSC tonight.

On an evening that saw the Waterford football family join in solidarity with the family of the late local rallying star and Blues fan Craig Breen – whose grandfather Jimmy came from Tralee – with a minute’s applause before the game, the strong 2,192 crowd watched with some frustration as the visitors defended resolutely.

Blues manager Keith Long opted for the same starting side that were victorious in Cobh, but his side were slow in their play in the first-half despite having the best of the chances, before the crucial winner arrived courtesy of Coughlan’s towering header to move to second in the table.

It was a bright start from the hosts with Coughlan just failing to get on the end of a through ball inside a minute before Shane Griffin turned provider for Barry Baggley two minutes later, but his shot was saved by Kerry goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie.

Waterford should have struck the front on nine minutes when Coughlan won a corner out on the left that saw Griffin put in a brilliant ball to the back post for Giles Phillips, but his cracking header was superbly kept out by Guthrie in goal.

Guthrie again came to Kerry’s rescue on 19 minutes when Dean McMenamy swung in a super right-wing corner that found the head of Shane Griffin, but his powerful header was tipped over the crossbar as the home side probed for the opener.

Roland Idowu carved out a good opening for himself down the left channel on 25 minutes when he took a pass from Ryan Burke before getting past his marker to bring the ball onto his right-foot, but his shot just cleared the Kerry crossbar.

Phillips was again in the thick of the action three minutes later when he found space for himself at the back post to get on the end of Griffin’s left-wing delivery, but his header flashed inches over the bar as Kerry tried to kill the tempo of the game at every opportunity.

The Blues had one final chance before the half-time whistle when McMenamy played the ball down the left-wing for Ronan Coughlan to take on the right-full Rob Vasiu, but his stinging right-footed shot was clawed around the posts.

Kerry had their first chance of note on 50 minutes when Leo Gaxha tried his luck from distance, but he failed to trouble goalkeeper Paul Martin, before the Blues made a double change soon afterwards with Chris Conn-Clarke, who entered the fray, firing over the bar with his first glimpse at goal on the hour mark.

After Coughlan was denied by a fine Guthrie save on 68 minutes, it was his fifth goal in four games that gave the Blues the lead two minutes. Barry Baggley whipped in a brilliant right-wing corner to the back post where the centre forward powered a header to the back of the net past a helpless Kerry keeper.

The home side should have doubled the lead ten minutes from time when Coughlan took possession of the ball deep inside the area before delaying his shot that was saved, and when the rebound fell to Baggley, he blasted over the crossbar.

Wassim Aouachria had a late chance to settle the Waterford nerves on 88 minutes when he got on the end of Baggley’s left-wing cross at the near post, but his headed flashed wide as a nervy Waterford held out for a slender win, a defeat that should give Kerry plenty of confidence when league leaders Galway United come to Mounthawk Park next Friday.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale (Darragh Power, 68), Kilian Cantwell, Giles Philips, Ryan Burke, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin (Chris Conn-Clarke, 59), Dean McMenamy (Wassim Aouachria, 68), Barry Baggley, Roland Idowu (Connor Parsons, 59), Ronan Coughlan (Dean Larkin, 90).

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie, Rob Vasiu, Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Jonathan Hannafin (Trpimir Vrljicak, 80), Sean O’Connell, Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan, Leo Gaxha, Sean McGrath (Sean Kennedy, 68), Ryan Kelliher (Cian Brosnan, 78).

Referee: Chris Sheehan (Cork)