Frustrated Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy calls out under-performing senior players after Longford loss

A visibly frustrated Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy laid down the gauntlet to his senior players after unfavourably comparing them to the younger players in his squad.

The Tralee native has seen his side lose a string of games this year, and they’ve yet to win a game in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland, with a depressingly familiar pattern of set-piece defensive errors costing the club dearly.

That again was the case in Mounthawk Park on Friday evening when the Kingdom went down to a 2-3 defeat to visiting Longford Town. The concession of a goal from a corner just before half-time – and an own goal midway through the second half – clearly irking the first team boss.

“You give a fella a corner, you show them the clips in training during the week, you show them the man that they’re marking, you show them different things, then they have to go out on the pitch and do it,” he exclaimed exasperatedly.

"And, if somebody’s one-on-one, against you and you lose me and you score that’s one me. You cannot, you cannot do anything in that situation [as a coach], it’s literally man against man, who wants that ball more, who wants to score more, who wants to progress their career more, who wants to win more.

"That’s what it comes down to and in those split moments they’re very small moments within games, but you see real players who have a desire to go on and progress their career and move forward in those moments, because they realise that is a moment they can show it and capitalise on it. At this moment we don’t have enough players of that mind-set.

"The ones we do have are the younger kids and you can all see that, the effort and work, that’s what we need at this club. If that means we have to take our time with the younger players, blood them through more and more, give them more and more time on the pitch then that’s what we’ll do.”

Dennehy laid bare the annoyance he felt about the club’s present situation – thirteen games in rooted to the foot of the table with just two points – and questioned the work ethic and commitment of certain players within his squad.

“Players that were there tonight, players that are in the squad, quite a few of both being honest,” he admitted.

"You look at the group and what the club have given the players. The owner [Brian Ainscough] is over the last few days and what he’s given them and what platform and what structures and help and support [they have]... honestly no other would have got the start they’ve had like us.

"I don’t think that’s being reciprocated. I don’t think there’s a give-back there. You can say, yeah, there’s a level of effort there, but ultimately when set-pieces are costing you every week then it comes down to man against man and they want it that bit more in that moment to win the game and that’s what’s costing us.

"One-nil you’re down in the game early, okay there’s still isn’t a whole pile in the game and then you go down to a set-piece again two-nil down gives you a lot to do, but again the reaction of the young guys coming into the team was very good. We go and score.

"We’re on the front foot. A lot of momentum… and then the OG, from a lad [Matt Keane] who’s played in the league it puts the team in a very difficult situation and then they react and go again and could possibly have scored another.

"That’s to the credit of the young players on the team. Togor [Silong] seventeen-years-of-age came in today and he’s one of the best players on the pitch. Rob Vasiu is nineteen and one of the best players on the pitch. That’s what we’ve had and developed here over five years and that’s what we’ll be going with going forward.”

Dennehy was straight up that this message has been delivered to the players directly, and repeatedly.

“Yeah, no, absolutely [I’ve told the players] and have for a number of weeks probably, but there comes a time when the penny has to drop and ultimately when your’e conceding five set-pieces in a row that’s costing you games then there’s obviously not that care or that desire to put it right,” he commented.

"That’s something that within the club here we have to strive to be better. We’ve to work to be better, we have to work to be better, we have to work harder than everyone else.

"We understand that, but we’re willing to do it, but you’re only able to do it with people who are willing to do the same, willing to fight the same and willing to do parts of the game that are difficult, defending one-v-ones, defending set-pieces.

"It’s not easy, but it has to be done and if you want to progress in the game you’ve go to your job in that moment in time and at this moment it’s cost us a lot of points.”

Dennehy makes clear, however, that there’s still time for the more experienced members of the squad to turn things around in their favour, even if he’s going all in on youth in the next little while.

“[The experienced players can] bide their time or fight their way back in or try to lead by example when they’re on the pitch,” he said.

"That’s ultimately where you’re at. You can’t keep kind of coming in and saying the same things without having the difference in the performance on the pitch. There has to be a line at times where it’s either taken on board and do what needs to be done or get somebody else who will.

"It gets to that stage in the game, in the sport. Look we’re thirteen games in now. I don’t think anybody can say, bar the younger players, that they’ve given back to the club what they’ve been given by the club in a lot of ways.

"That’s something that we’ll be back in next week and we’ll be working with a group of players who have that intensity and desire and energy from the first minute of the game. That’s what we’re looking for.”